Car rear-ended, rolls on I-80 west of Elko

ELKO – A vehicle headed into Elko on Interstate 80 slammed into the back of a car Tuesday afternoon, causing it to roll over in the median, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The driver was arrested on drug and DUI charges after more than 3 grams of methamphetamine were reportedly found in her possession.

Jeraldine Thomas, 50, of Elko was driving east approximately 3 miles west of Elko when the collision occurred at about 4 p.m.

“Witness testimony states that prior to the crash Thomas was traveling at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles unsafely,” reported NHP.

Her Chevy Cruze struck the rear of a Ford Edge driven by a 34-year-old Spring Creek man. The impact caused his vehicle to run off the road, into the center median and roll. The driver of the Ford was not injured in the crash.

Thomas’ vehicle ran off the freeway and came to rest on its wheels.

Troopers on the scene suspected she was possibly under the influence and conducted a DUI investigation.

Thomas was then transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released, prior to being transported to jail.