Care amid the chaos: Local nurses travel to NYC

Richins said she is staying in Times Square at a hotel for crucial care workers.

“It’s completely empty. It doesn’t look like I feel it should,” she said.

In most facilities the patient-to-staff ratio is very high, according to Richins. The care facility where she is stationed does not have oxygen. If a patient’s health declines, workers have to call 911.

“When we started we were told that if a patient requires CPR that we are not allowed to administer it here,” Richins said. “Even if EMS comes they are most likely not going to administer CPR. The Covid becomes aerosolized. Even if they go to the hospital they don’t have enough resources to keep that patient alive. They are only doing limited life-saving measures. They are clearing those beds to put other people in them.”

Richins has been working 12-hour shifts for three weeks straight. She signed on for another two weeks, but has been told that she may be going home early.

Quinton Martinez of Spring Creek is another NNRH nurse who made the journey.

“I was working at McKinney (Nursing and Rehabilitation Center) in Brooklyn,” he said. “My experience in New York has definitely made me appreciate my work back home, something I will never take for granted.”