Caring for caregivers

ELKO – Everyone has to eat, especially those caring for the community during the coronavirus pandemic. That is why local restaurant owners Gurjeet (Sam) Samra and his son, Gurpreet, have decided to become involved in two programs that will help “those who give” keep going.
The Samras have elected to become involved in the Terriyaki Madness chain’s “Pay-it-Forward” campaign and the Little Caesars “Pie-it-Forward” program directed toward helping local health care workers and first responders.
According to Gurpreet, hospitals, police and fire stations can order catering and the business will pay 50 percent of the total catering cost.
"We are creating a new product in online ordering catering called the Wok-Star Healthcare Team Teriyaki Bar," wrote Sam in an email. "It includes a tray of teriyaki chicken, half tray of spicy chicken, a tray of half white rice and half brown rice and a tray of stir-fry veggies."
“Heroes have to eat, and Teriyaki Madness’ pay-it-forward campaign is helping to ensure the healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis are well fed with high protein, delicious and healthy meals,” read a press release put out by the company.
Gurpreet said that the Little Caesars Pizza company is giving away one million pizzas.
“We are going to give 10 pizzas for lunch and 10 for dinner to the hospital three days a week for two weeks,” said Gurpreet. “For the police station and the fire department each we are going to do five pizzas two times a week.”
According to Little Caesar’s website, customers can also donate pizzas to a nearby hospital, police or fire department using their app at checkout.
Both programs began April 13.
“We want to promote giving back to the community that’s given us so much over the years,” said Sam. “If anybody has the extra funds or can give back in any way, just, please, donate a pizza to the hospital or whatever you can.”
Locally, Little Caesars Pizza offers curbside and delivery options for the public. Terriyaki Madness has a drive-through window. Delivery is also available. Both businesses have online ordering.
