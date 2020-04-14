Caring for caregivers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Everyone has to eat, especially those caring for the community during the coronavirus pandemic. That is why local restaurant owners Gurjeet (Sam) Samra and his son, Gurpreet, have decided to become involved in two programs that will help “those who give” keep going.

The Samras have elected to become involved in the Terriyaki Madness chain’s “Pay-it-Forward” campaign and the Little Caesars “Pie-it-Forward” program directed toward helping local health care workers and first responders.

According to Gurpreet, hospitals, police and fire stations can order catering and the business will pay 50 percent of the total catering cost.

"We are creating a new product in online ordering catering called the Wok-Star Healthcare Team Teriyaki Bar," wrote Sam in an email. "It includes a tray of teriyaki chicken, half tray of spicy chicken, a tray of half white rice and half brown rice and a tray of stir-fry veggies."