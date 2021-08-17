Carlin 13 monument dedication, film set for Sept. 6

CARLIN – The Carlin 13 monument memorializing the city’s first Chinese pioneers will be unveiled Sept. 6.
The dedication ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Carlin City Cemetery, followed by a visit to the Carlin Chinese Garden and city museum tours.
A viewing of the short film “Going Home” that documents the journey of the Carlin 13 will be at The Gather Place at 372 8th St.
Three years ago, the remains of 13 Chinese men were buried in the Carlin Cemetery after they were discovered in 1996 during an excavation behind a house.
The bodies were exhumed and studied by archaeologists from the Nevada State Museum, the U.S. Forest Service and the Elko County Chapter of the Nevada Archaeological Association, and anthropologists from the Smithsonian Institution.
The remains were eventually moved to the University of Las Vegas. Research on the 13 men was published in a chapter of the 2005 book “Chinese American Death Rituals: Respecting the Ancestors.”
Lijuchin “Lee” Chin, the owner of Chin’s Café, led a campaign to bring back “the oldest citizens of Carlin” and presided over a traditional Chinese ceremony on July 3, 2018, in the City Cemetery to rebury the caskets.
A year later, the Carlin 13 were recognized with a plaque at the cemetery. It coincided with the 150th Golden Spike Anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad.
“Going Home” filmmaker Min Zhou of U Channel TV from Santa Clara, California, was on hand for the 2019 ceremony. She said at the time that “people were moved to tears” when they saw a preview of her film several weeks earlier.
The event is sponsored by the City of Carlin, the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association and the Chinese Railroad Workers Descendants Association.
For more information, contact city council member Margaret Johnston at 775-397-4411.