Carlin 13 monument dedication, film set for Sept. 6

CARLIN – The Carlin 13 monument memorializing the city’s first Chinese pioneers will be unveiled Sept. 6.

The dedication ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Carlin City Cemetery, followed by a visit to the Carlin Chinese Garden and city museum tours.

A viewing of the short film “Going Home” that documents the journey of the Carlin 13 will be at The Gather Place at 372 8th St.

Three years ago, the remains of 13 Chinese men were buried in the Carlin Cemetery after they were discovered in 1996 during an excavation behind a house.

The bodies were exhumed and studied by archaeologists from the Nevada State Museum, the U.S. Forest Service and the Elko County Chapter of the Nevada Archaeological Association, and anthropologists from the Smithsonian Institution.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The remains were eventually moved to the University of Las Vegas. Research on the 13 men was published in a chapter of the 2005 book “Chinese American Death Rituals: Respecting the Ancestors.”

Lijuchin “Lee” Chin, the owner of Chin’s Café, led a campaign to bring back “the oldest citizens of Carlin” and presided over a traditional Chinese ceremony on July 3, 2018, in the City Cemetery to rebury the caskets.