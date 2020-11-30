Carlin business only one in Nevada to be fined for Covid last week

LAS VEGAS – One citation for violation of required COVID-19 workplace health and safety measures was issued last week by the Division of Industrial Relations Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Owens Market & Ace Hardware at 924 Bush St. in Carlin was assessed a $2,603 penalty because of an employee not wearing a facing covering.

A formal investigation was opened with the employer during which time the violations were substantiated and a notice was issued.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nevada OSHA has 18 active inspections related to noncompliance. The agency has issued a total of 188 notices of citation and penalty related to COVID-19 since mid-March.

Since observations began in late-June, DIR officials have conducted 10,303 initial visits at business establishments finding a cumulative 89% statewide compliance rate; a 91% compliance rate in northern Nevada and 88% in southern Nevada.

During the week beginning November 21, officials conducted 33 initial visits, finding a 100% compliance rate statewide. They also conducted 56 follow-up visits, finding 100% compliance in northern Nevada and 75% in southern Nevada.

Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov.