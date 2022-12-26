Carlin computer teachers recognized

CARLIN – Two Carlin Combined School teachers were recognized for their work with computer science by the Nevada Department of Education and Code.org.

Karle Goodale and Brande Johnson were awarded for their commitment to expanding computer science at their schools and named as CS leaders by Code.org, along with other teachers at two Nevada schools.

“[E]ach of the schools is receiving $10,000 to further computer science education and add a new computer science course for the 2023-2024 school year,” the Nevada Department of Education stated in a press release.

“Code.Org partnered with DonorsChoose to award teachers at one middle school and one high school in every U.S. State and Washington D.C., but Nevada had so many excellent programs, teachers at three different schools were awarded the prize.”

Goodale teaches kindergarten through sixth grade computer science and Johnson teaches seventh through 12th grade computer science.

“The two teachers worked together to build a school-wide computer science program,” the Department of Education said. The Carlin Combined School's collaborative efforts have ensured that all students receive computer science instruction and opportunities to enrich their knowledge with computer science projects.”

The state agency also noted that “enrollment in advanced computer science courses has climbed steadily because of the efforts.”

Also recognized were Tina Faye of Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas and Amy White of Bridger Middle School in North Las Vegas.

“Amazing teachers like these four are one of the reasons why the state of Nevada continues to lead the nation in computer science education,” said Jhone Ebert, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “I’m proud of their hard work and dedication to furthering computer science in our schools. It’s so important that students leave high school with the knowledge and experience to be successful in a technology-driven world."

Faye established the computer science honor society at Sierra Vista and multiple after-school Computer Science programs.

“Recently, Ms. Faye collaborated with the football coach to launch Game Changers, where computer science students teach the football team to code and the football team, in turn, teaches computer science students, football,” the NDE stated. “The goal is to break stereotypes around athletics and computer science.”

White teaches introductory and advanced STEM classes, in addition to coaching the robotics team at Bridger Middle School.

“Ms. White loves to have her students use coding tools to create projects that solve real-world problems” the NDE said.

In addition to the $10,000 awarded to the school through DonorsChoose, each of the winning teachers will receive a free scholarship to Code.org’s Professional Learning Program.

Award recipients were selected by Code.org based on a number of factors: including whether they meet all of the conditions for entry, student demographics, the school’s plan for the Hour of Code and other CSEdWeek events, and the school’s plan for expanding access to computer science for students beyond the course addition.