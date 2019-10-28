{{featured_button_text}}

CARLIN – A bartender was seriously injured and a patron jailed on three felony counts following an altercation early Sunday morning at the Peacock Lounge.

The incident began earlier when bartender Jim Dudding, 54, asked a patron to leave the bar owned by Sonny and Teri Atkins.

Teri Atkins said the man refused to leave and police were called to remove him. About an hour later, Clifford Baysinger, 53, of Carlin returned to the bar.

Atkins said the bartender grabbed a bat but tripped on a rug. Baysinger then grabbed the bat and allegedly beat the bartender with it.

Atkins said Dudding was life-flighted to the University of Utah hospital.

Baysinger was arrested a few hours later at his home on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and battery with intent to kill. His bail was listed at $140,000.

Carlin police were unavailable for comment Monday morning.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
3
3
2
4
2

Tags

Load comments