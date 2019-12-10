Carlin man charged with lewdness

ELKO – A Carlin man was arrested this week following an investigation into claims that he encouraged a sexual relationship between a teenage girl relative and her boyfriend.
Joshua Abell Sr., 40, was charged with principal to statutory sexual seduction, a gross misdemeanor. He was also charged with a category “B” felony for lewdness with the same girl, who was about 14 or 15 years old at the time the crimes were allegedly committed.
According to court documents, the situation came to law enforcement’s attention about a year ago when they were contacted to speak with the girl who told them she was pregnant by her 20-year-old boyfriend.
The girl alleged she had been molested by Abell for a couple of years. After he learned about her relationship with her boyfriend, Abell allegedly supplied condoms to the couple.
Abell was booked Dec. 9 on $252,500 bail.