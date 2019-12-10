Carlin man charged with lewdness

ELKO – A Carlin man was arrested this week following an investigation into claims that he encouraged a sexual relationship between a teenage girl relative and her boyfriend.

Joshua Abell Sr., 40, was charged with principal to statutory sexual seduction, a gross misdemeanor. He was also charged with a category “B” felony for lewdness with the same girl, who was about 14 or 15 years old at the time the crimes were allegedly committed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to court documents, the situation came to law enforcement’s attention about a year ago when they were contacted to speak with the girl who told them she was pregnant by her 20-year-old boyfriend.

The girl alleged she had been molested by Abell for a couple of years. After he learned about her relationship with her boyfriend, Abell allegedly supplied condoms to the couple.

Abell was booked Dec. 9 on $252,500 bail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 5