Carlin man suspected of two burglaries

ELKO – A Carlin man is suspected of two burglaries a week apart in June, one of which included stolen firearms.

Jeffrey E. Morreira, Jr. 26, of Carlin, was booked in Elko County Jail on June 29 for burglary, where he is alleged to have stolen multiple items from a Carlin home.

According to court documents, Carlin police were called to a robbery at a residence on June 1, where occupants said they learned someone was trying to sell their property.

Police reported they met Morreira on the street and searched his backpack but did not find any items of interest. After obtaining a list of stolen items from the victims, officers recalled seeing some of those items inside the backpack.

Later, Morreira arrived at the police department for questioning and a new search of his backpack. The victims identified their belongings that were found inside the backpack.

About a week later, Carlin police were called to another burglary where the victims reported firearms and other items were stolen from their home.

A man saw the victims post about the burglary on social media and returned a firearm to police that he said was given to him by Morreira, who planned to sell it for $250. The man said Morreira told him the gun was not stolen.