Carlin's police chief submits resignation after audit of evidence room

“While I have not reviewed every case yet, it appears that most of the cases fall within the category where physical evidence is not a factor,” he said. “It is important to keep in mind that not all the cases will be affected by the issues with property and evidence maintenance.”

Once the evidence room is organized, Ingram said he would have a better idea of which cases the DA’s office is “legally and ethically obligated to dismiss or move forward with.”

“It is also possible that a court will ultimately have the final decision on some cases, even if we believe that we can legally and ethically proceed,” he said.

Overall, both agencies have worked together “to ensure that every step is taken to remedy this situation,” Ingram said.

“Above everything else, ethics is our number one priority. If I believe that a case must be dismissed because of evidentiary issues, I will do so. We will never compromise the integrity of our character, nor the integrity of this office, even in the face of adverse social and personal consequence,” Ingram said.

“While I recognize that dismissal of criminal prosecutions may not be popular, I will not sacrifice our Constitution and laws for the sake of a prosecution,” he continued.