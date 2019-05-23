ELKO – An old Catholic church in Carlin may be restored to become a community center, if the City of Carlin’s plans work out now that Elko County Commissioners have agreed to transfer ownership to the city.
Carlin must pay the $3,696 in back property taxes to acquire the historic building at 923 Main St., after commissioners voted May 15 to remove the parcel from the county tax auction rolls so the city can take over the building.
Commissioner Cliff Eklund of Carlin said that the church “is one of the few historical buildings” still standing in Carlin, and it has been “in a state of deterioration” for a long time.
The church was built in the early 1900s and used until the 1970s, said Ella Trujillo, director of the senior center in Carlin, who spoke on behalf of Mayor Dana Holbrook at the meeting. When the Catholic congregation outgrew the old church and moved to the new Sacred Heart Church, it passed into private ownership.
“None of the owners saw the potential and value of this building,” she told commissioners. “It means so much to everyone in Carlin, and we had to watch its neglect.”
The city wants to see the building restored “to its former glory” to be used as a community center and maybe an events center, Trujillo said. “It will help revive downtown so we hope the county will turn the property over to the city. We are happy to pay the back taxes.”
Commissioner Jon Karr said it would be smarter to have the church go to a nonprofit entity because of construction requirements and liability issues a government faces, but he made a motion to approve after Carlin Councilwoman Margaret Johnston said the city would lease the church to the local historical society.
The city already is leasing the former senior center to the Carlin Historical Society to be a museum highlighting Carlin’s history as a railroad town that later became the heart of the Carlin Trend gold rush. The museum-to-be was the first school building in Carlin, Johnston said in a telephone interview May 16.
She said of the old church that “basically the bones are still there.” The building was a residence for years after the new Catholic church was built.
When the church came up for back taxes, people came to city officials to ask them to do something, so the issue came for the Carlin City Council, Johnson said. The council voted to try to acquire the old church.
In his letter to county commissioners, Mayor Holbrook asked the county to remove the land parcel from the tax rolls because the historical church, “is a landmark for many citizens of Carlin. Unfortunately, many of the older historic buildings in Carlin have been lost, and the city is interested in trying to preserve this property.”
Johnston said “we need all the help we can get with both projects,” and any donations of money for the church or future museum can go to the Carlin Historical Society.
