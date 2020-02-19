Carlin schools host third annual STEM Fair

CARLIN – Carlin’s STEM Fair is growing by leaps and bounds.
The third annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fair at Carlin Combined Schools was the largest yet, said teacher Donita Duvall.
“It’s just getting bigger every year,” Duvall said of Carlin’s fair that was on Feb. 13. “It’s our third one, and we’re perfecting it every year with a few other things.”
Students in the primary grades, junior high and high school entered approximately 48 projects that took two nights to judge.
Fourteen judges, including teachers and community members, participated, including Eureka County School District Superintendent Tate Else and trustee Mindy Filippini.
“It’s cool how the whole community gets behind the STEM Fest,” Duvall said.
About 20 vendors were in attendance at the Carlin High School gym. Some had hands-on experiments for the students and their families.
“We have some cool vendors, some who have been with us every year,” Duvall noted. “I was looking at Wells Rural Electric Co., and they had a cool thing on electricity. If a car hits a transformer, or if it hits a wire fence. It’s awesome. You have to see it to believe.”
"My favorite part about STEM Fest is watching the businesses' genuine excitement about participating and their interactions with the students who attend," said Carlin teacher and STEM adviser Janie Kimble. "We are incredibly grateful to the businesses who take their personal time to invest in our students' education by opening their eyes to career options."
Kimble said the event brought out enthusiasm from everyone involved. "I saw so many smiles from both sides of the table, and lots of 'a-ha' moments from the students."
"Joseph Rojas, a student, told me he was not much into STEM but the Elko Amateur Radio Club was really fascinating," she said.
Duvall said interest in STEM is throughout the school, but it’s reaching the primary grades, evidenced by the increase in projects entered by younger students. The fifth- and sixth-graders had the most projects, totaling 31.
She credited the STEM movement for increasing the popularity in science class.
“Most of the kids when I talk to them say science is their favorite subject. In my years of teaching I’ve never been at a school where they say their favorite is science. It’s because they get to do so many hands-on things,” Duvall said.
But as Duvall pointed out, STEM has been around longer than what most people might believe.
“They called it a different name, but some of us have been teaching STEM our whole careers,” she said. “Teachers were teaching STEM before it was popular. I think they are the ones who built the foundation for kids wanting to learn more. Kids have an inquisitive side to them.”
This year’s winners were third-graders Kaitlyn Ferguson for “Wind Power” and Hugh Reed with “Saddle Pockets,” who tied for first.
Fifth-grader Julian Reed’s “Chameleon Camouflage” took first place. Seventh-grader Jack Wines also won first for “Rescue Trax.”
Sophomores Addie Comstock and Garren Graves’ project “Convenient or Risky” took first place.
Kindergarten teachers Gayla Farmer and JoLynn Branning’s class project, “Dissolving Skittles,” also took first place.
Up next is the Elko County School District STEM Fair, set for March 9-12 at the Elko Convention Center.