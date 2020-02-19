Carlin schools host third annual STEM Fair

Kimble said the event brought out enthusiasm from everyone involved. "I saw so many smiles from both sides of the table, and lots of 'a-ha' moments from the students."

"Joseph Rojas, a student, told me he was not much into STEM but the Elko Amateur Radio Club was really fascinating," she said.

Duvall said interest in STEM is throughout the school, but it’s reaching the primary grades, evidenced by the increase in projects entered by younger students. The fifth- and sixth-graders had the most projects, totaling 31.

She credited the STEM movement for increasing the popularity in science class.

“Most of the kids when I talk to them say science is their favorite subject. In my years of teaching I’ve never been at a school where they say their favorite is science. It’s because they get to do so many hands-on things,” Duvall said.

But as Duvall pointed out, STEM has been around longer than what most people might believe.

“They called it a different name, but some of us have been teaching STEM our whole careers,” she said. “Teachers were teaching STEM before it was popular. I think they are the ones who built the foundation for kids wanting to learn more. Kids have an inquisitive side to them.”