Carlin seeks four-day school week

ELKO – Carlin Combined Schools could be following in the footsteps of other Elko County schools that now have a four-day week.

Elko County School District board of trustees will hear a presentation Tuesday from Carlin school officials who are interested in a four-day schedule. Wells and Jackpot combined schools have already converted to the shorter weeks.

“If the board decides to approve this, Carlin would be on a two-year pilot, just like the other schools,” said Superintendent Todd Pehrson.

Carlin could join West Wendover’s elementary, middle school and high school in the fall of 2020, as their request to start a pilot program was approved on Oct. 8.

Discussions about a four-day school week began in 2012 when Wells Combined School was the first to make a request. Denied, they came back six years later and won approval for a two-year pilot program beginning in the fall of 2018.

In the meantime, Independence Valley, Mound Valley and Ruby Valley K-8 schools were granted permission by the board in 2016 to adopt a shorter weekly schedule.

Last spring, Jackpot Combined Schools won approval from the board to start their two-year pilot program this fall.