You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Carlin seeks four-day school week
0 comments
alert top story

Carlin seeks four-day school week

{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County School District logo

ELKO – Carlin Combined Schools could be following in the footsteps of other Elko County schools that now have a four-day week.

Elko County School District board of trustees will hear a presentation Tuesday from Carlin school officials who are interested in a four-day schedule. Wells and Jackpot combined schools have already converted to the shorter weeks.

“If the board decides to approve this, Carlin would be on a two-year pilot, just like the other schools,” said Superintendent Todd Pehrson.

Carlin could join West Wendover’s elementary, middle school and high school in the fall of 2020, as their request to start a pilot program was approved on Oct. 8.

Discussions about a four-day school week began in 2012 when Wells Combined School was the first to make a request. Denied, they came back six years later and won approval for a two-year pilot program beginning in the fall of 2018.

In the meantime, Independence Valley, Mound Valley and Ruby Valley K-8 schools were granted permission by the board in 2016 to adopt a shorter weekly schedule.

Last spring, Jackpot Combined Schools won approval from the board to start their two-year pilot program this fall.

This may not be the last request, as Owyhee Combined Schools is also considering the change, Pehrson said, noting school officials had mentioned it to the board last year.

“We have not seen a formal proposal to the board as of yet,” Pehrson said.

The Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the board room at Central Office, located at 850 Elm St.

0 comments
2
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
4 Nevadans qualify for Super Bowl of rodeo
Local

4 Nevadans qualify for Super Bowl of rodeo

While Dakota Eldridge may be the only Elko County contestant at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, he's far from the only Nevada cowboy who will rock and roll under the bright lights of Las Vegas. He will be joined by Fallon team roper Jade Corkill — a three-time world champion and 10-time WNFR qualifier — and a pair of Winnemucca talents as saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock and bareback rider Trenten Montero make their WNFR debuts.

Nuisance property is being sold
Local

Nuisance property is being sold

ELKO – A home at 403 Pine St. that the City of Elko has declared a nuisance is now under contract for sale, according to city officials.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News