CARLIN – After one Carlin City Council meeting, those attending had to walk across the pedestrian bridge to get home because a Union Pacific Railroad train was blocking the city’s crossings, Carlin City Manager Madison Aviles said. They left their cars at city hall.

Long UP trains often stop within Carlin city limits, blocking all avenues across the tracks and the ability for rescue vehicles to cross, but Aviles said that earlier this month, “they broke a train here in town to allow us to have traffic to and from one of the crossings. It was the first time I’ve seen a conductor break a train and move a portion up a little so the crossing is clear.”

Breaking the train shows that “there are solutions that exist in order to make these crossings passible,” she said. “It’s a public safety issue. We want to make sure ambulances can pass through and our police have access throughout town.”

Union Pacific’s manager of communications, Mike Jaixen, said on June 26 that UP’s “goal is to keep our trains moving safely and efficiently. A stopped train isn’t good for customers and communities.”

He said the operation team is working “right now” to make sure trains are not blocking both crossings in Carlin and Wells, although one crossing could still be blocked in either community.

Anyone who experiences blocked crossings can go to the website UP.com/notifyUP to report the problem, and technology will use the person’s phone to determine “exactly where you are” since UP has operations in 23 states, Jaixen said.

Aviles told Elko County Commissioners about Carlin’s problem with trains stopping at the crossings in the city, and former Elko County Commissioner Cliff Eklund said the stoppage has been as long as eight hours while other times the crossings are blocked for 30 minutes to an hour.

Aviles said in a phone interview that on the day when those at the Carlin City Council meeting were blocked from getting home, the rail crossings were blocked for at least five hours or so.

Carlin has been working with U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., regarding the rail crossings, and Amodei has been “really, really great” to work with Carlin and keep the city up to date, the city manager said.

“I can confirm that the Carlin city manager flagged this issue for us, and our office has been working to resolve the problem since last week,” Kelsey Mix, communications director for Amodei, said in a June 23 email. “Congressmen Amodei has personally called a Union Pacific official and has requested that they improve the lines of communication with the city and the local community.”

Mix said Amodei’s office was looking at progress within the week.

“We’re excited to see some progress,” Aviles said in the call.

Commissioners voted on June 21 to send a letter of support for Carlin’s efforts to ease the UP problem to lawmakers, and Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said in an email that “the letter will be sent to all our federal delegates.” That includes Amodei and U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez-Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev.

Issues in Wells

Osborne said the letter will mention problems with train crossings in Wells, as well, because Wells has similar issues.

Wells City Manager Jason Pengelly said Wells has been dealing with blocked crossings for some time, but the crossings aren’t blocked as often as they had been in the past, when trains were stopped “as long as five or six hours.” He said he calls his contact at Union Pacific.

When train crews run out of hours, “they just pack up and leave,” so the train is stopped until a new crew arrives, and that could be from Elko or Salt Lake City, he said.

No ambulances can get through when a train blocks Seventh Street, stopping access to Seventh, Eighth, Ninth and 10th streets, and blocks Pacific Avenue, preventing access to the city’s light industrial park and housing, Pengelly said by phone June 26.

U.S. Highway 93 that goes through Wells is on a bridge over the tracks, so highway traffic is continuous.

Lee Cabanis, emergency manager director for the county, said by phone June 23 that when trains are blocking crossings that is a public safety issue. Now that the issue has been raised, his office will “keep an eye on it.”

Aviles said Carlin police and city officials have frequently called the Union Pacific dispatch line, and UP has confirmed its their trains blocking intersections.

Why are they stopping?

She said they’ve heard the stoppages are caused by engine problems or because by federal mandate train operators must stop a train when they have worked so many hours.

“Our police are frequently out and about town, and they are usually the first to notice when a train has blocked an intersection.,” Sometimes she calls when the way home from Carlin City Hall at 151 S. Eighth is blocked, except by the pedestrian bridge.

Aviles said the pedestrian bridge owned by Union Pacific is one of the few such bridges remaining, and “it is really important to have that pedestrian bridge. It’s not in the best of shape. It needs some repair.” She said UP crews have made a couple of repairs, but there is still work to be done.

“It’s our only access when the track is blocked. If we didn’t have that, it would be an even more dangerous crossing. Kids might try to jump through stopped trains, but you never know when a train will start back up again, and we don’t want to see anyone hurt,” Aviles said.

Schoolchildren use the pedestrian bridge to get to or from school, too, when the crossings are blocked.

Carlin City Hall, the police department, the public works department and the justice court are on the south side of the UP tracks, but the fire department is on the other side of the tracks. Aviles said police officers are on duty on both sides of the tracks in case of emergency.

She said despite concerns “nothing major has happened to date.”

Aviles also reported that a train blocked the Carlin-Eureka Highway in May for the first time, and that became an issue for the Nevada Department of Transportation.

“Normally blocked crossings are within the city of Carlin,” she said.

Issues with long trains blocking railroad crossings are a problem in many parts of the country involving different railroad companies.

An investigation partnership between the nonprofit ProPublica and InvestigateTV that showed children having to crawl under a parked train to get to school in an Indiana suburb got national attention and led to the Federal Railroad Administration issuing a safety advisory, according to a ProPublica article last month.