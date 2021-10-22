Carlin Trend receives gold for best place to find unique gift

ELKO – "We have something for everyone," says Carlin Trend Mining Services and Rolling Rock Gallery manager Sandy Sullivan.

It's true. When customers enter the Fifth Street store, they might feel like they hit the jackpot. Toys, puzzles, books, kids' clothes, crazy hats, tons of stuffed animals (and people) and elegant home décor items fill nearly every nook-and-cranny of the store that has become one of Elko's favorite places to shop.

But the original idea for Carlin Trend was a mining supply store when it opened in 1995 in a small storefront across from the Star Hotel Restaurant.

Carlin Trend Mining Services, owned by Dave and Debby Knight, began selling prospecting tools for geologists, miners, drillers and surveyors. They also offer mining services along with temporary employment, drafting and geological consulting.

A few years later, it expanded to Rolling Rock Gallery when the Knights decided to add minerals to their shop.

"We wanted to start a mineral collection because this is a mining town, and there was nowhere in town you could buy minerals," she recalled.

When the office supply store Lundberg's became available in 2001, Carlin Trend moved in, adding minerals and other retail items.

"We chose this building so we could fit our mineral supplies," she explained. "We had so much space that we started buying scientific kids toys and things. From there, it evolved into home décor and kids clothing."

"It started as mining supplies, and it evolved into the craziness that this is right now," she said.

It is eclectic. Dolls of famous writers, artists and scientists such as Mark Twain, Edgar Allen Poe, Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, Albert Einstein, Nicola Tesla and Galileo are sold next to mugs that list Shakespeare’s insults and quotes from classic novels.

The store also offers special and unique gifts that fit nearly every taste. For the dining room, decorative dinnerware, elegant stemware and silver serving dishes are for sale. You can buy a clock, artwork, lamps or vintage ships, planes and globes and other decorations for the home office.

Are you shopping for a baby shower or birthday? Stylish baby and children's clothing and plush toys are available.

Do you know a young scientist? Find a science kit to fit their interests and find a book to spark their imagination. There are several types of educational toys for all ages.

Maybe you're having a tough time finding that perfect gift for a budding writer? Look no further than themed journals and diaries. Some of them have elegant scrolls and designs on the cover and book spine.

Maybe you're shopping for someone with a "taste" for adventure. The store has a good selection of chocolate-covered ants and insects, tequila flavored candy worms, or crickets embedded in candy on a stick.

For those longing for the "good old days." Carlin Trend has classic games and toys such as Rubik's Cube and balsa wood planes, along with practical joke novelties and road trip bingo cards.

Want to show that you're "Battle Born"? The store also has a wide selection of Nevada branded items, from coffee and travel mugs to postcards and flags.

Are you looking for a gift for someone who is a fan of Albert Einstein, Bob Ross or Star Trek? No doubt you'll find the right gift at Carlin Trend.

Before you leave, you can find the perfect card for your gift bag. There are hundreds of styles for every occasion and personality.

"We try to find things you can't get at Walmart or anywhere else in town," Sullivan said.

The store still offers mining and geological supplies that line the wall in the back, including books and clothing for Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts. Surveying equipment and metal detectors are also available, including reflective vests.

The store is a popular destination for the community, many of whom like to wander around and see what's new. Maybe they try on a British policeman's hat or play with an animal puppet.

"Everybody enjoys walking through. Even if they're not buying, it is fun to look," Sullivan said.

But she added that the store's name is "confusing" to first-time customers.

"There's a lot of confusion because our sign says 'mining services,' and it doesn't say 'gift shop,'" she said.

But as word spreads about the store's variety of items for sale, along with mining supplies, Carlin Trend has gained a loyal following throughout the years.

The store received Reader's Choice honors in 2011 and 2012 as the best place to buy a unique gift and is usually listed among the top three.

"By word of mouth, people are learning that we are here, and they are always surprised because they think it's a mining store, but the mining part of it has been squashed into a small corner, and it's much more than a mining store," she said.

If you're stuck finding that perfect gift, or want something out-of-the-ordinary, or want to feed your sense of humor, take a tour of Carlin Trend.

"You'll find what you're looking for here," Sullivan said.

