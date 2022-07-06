Carper, Grover team up to call Stampede action

ELKO — Jody Carper will announce the Silver State Stampede for the fourth time.

For Scott Grover, he is making his first appearance in Elko.

The duo will team up to call the action of the 2022 Stampede.

Carper is a seven-time voice of the National Finals Steer Roping and a two-time announcer at the Ram National Circuit Finals, making his debut at the Stampede in 2019 after the tragic death of Chad Nicholson — then donating $3,000 of his $4,500 check to Nicholson’s wife.

Originally from Big Spring, Texas, Carper grew up around rodeos and competed in the timed events from junior high through high school — eventually earning his PRCA card.

He moved to California and qualified for the 2003 California Circuit Finals in the tie-down roping before ending his career, transitioning from the arena to the announcer’s stand.

Carper and his wife, Kelli, live in the small town of Jamul, California, which is located just 18 miles from downtown San Diego.

As the Stampede kicks off Friday night, Carper’s voice will provide the audial partnership to go along with the rodeo action seen by the eyes for the fourth year.

Unlike Carper, Grover did not grow up in a rodeo family.

“I grew up in a little town in (Morrowville) Kansas. My parents took me to a rodeo when I was a little kid, and that was all I wanted to after that,” he said. “I team roped a little bit, but I wasn’t very good at it so I got into the announcing side of things.”

Grover now lives in Weston, Missouri.

He obtained his PRCA card in 2005 and now — combined with PBR appearances — calls “more than 30 events a year, probably closer to 40.”

His list of accomplishments is long: 2017 WPRA Announcer of the Year, 2017 Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping announcer, a six-time Ram Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo announcer, the 2014 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Welcome Reception emcee, 2014 RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo announcer, a 2012 Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo alternate, has called the World’s Toughest Bulls and Broncs and was a PBR Canadian Cup Finals announcer.

Despite living on opposite ends of the country, their work has literally brought Carper and Grover together before.

“I worked with Jody about 10 years ago in Lakeview, Oregon. We were both pretty new to the PRCA and became good friends after that.”

Carper describes himself as the “patriotic announcer” committed to help save America.

Grover said he “loves being involved in the sport, telling the stories of the athletes and being able to travel.”

Together, for the first time on the Stampede stage — reuniting a working relationship and a friendly bond — Carper and Grover will provide rodeo fans with the award-winning voices, timing and cues that have made their careers at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday for the matinee finale.