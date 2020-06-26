Carry concealed weapon permittees not in violation while wearing mask

ELKO -- Those with a Carry Concealed Permit will be able to continue carrying a firearm, even while wearing a mask, Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said in a statement Friday morning.
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the Executive Order requiring individuals to begin wearing a face covering over their nose and mouth effective Friday, June 26, during a press conference Wednesday. The order does not prohibit a person legally carrying a firearm under Nevada Revised Statute to carry a firearm while wearing a mask.
Those with questions can contact the Elko County Sheriff’s Office CCW Unit at (775) 777-2516.
