Carry concealed weapon permittees not in violation while wearing mask

Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza

Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza says face masks do not prohibit the carrying of concealed weapons by those with the proper certifications. 

 FILE PHOTO

 ELKO -- Those with a Carry Concealed Permit will be able to continue carrying a firearm, even while wearing a mask, Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said in a statement Friday morning.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the Executive Order requiring individuals to begin wearing a face covering over their nose and mouth effective Friday, June 26, during a press conference Wednesday. The order does not prohibit a person legally carrying a firearm under Nevada Revised Statute to carry a firearm while wearing a mask.

Those with questions can contact the Elko County Sheriff’s Office CCW Unit at (775) 777-2516.

