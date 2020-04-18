Cars line up for opening of marijuana dispensary on Elko Colony

“The self-sufficiency of our tribe is starting to come to fruition,” he said. When Cascade Strategic Investments of Portland, Oregon, helped the Las Vegas tribe open its dispensary it was the first in the state to have a drive-through window. The innovation came in handy at Newe Cannabis since the governor has prohibited in-shop sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aravelo said he hadn’t had any recent communication with City of Elko officials regarding their concerns about the dispensary.

Tso said he sat in on the first meeting with the mayor and the police chief, “and they kind of brow-beat us a little bit … but at the same time the tribe up here is a sovereign nation. They have their own constitution and bylaws.”

With anticipated cuts in federal funding because of the pandemic, Tso said revenue from the dispensary could help cover the gap.

“It’s true economic development, it has medicinal purposes,” he said.

Tso pointed out that Gov. Brian Sandoval signed compacts allowing tribal dispensaries three years ago. “Even coming from all the way up at the top, President Trump – he understands too that cannabis is a states’ rights issue.”

Tso said this was the third dispensary opening he had attended.