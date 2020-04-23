Carson City reports first coronavirus death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Coronavirus continues to spread in metropolitan areas of Nevada while holding steady in rural areas.

The first death due to COVID-19 was reported in the Carson City area. The woman in her 70s had underlying health conditions.

Nevada had 4,208 total cases as of Thursday evening, with 190 deaths.

“Nevada has had fewer cases and deaths than statistical models initially predicted, and they appear to be reaching a plateau,” reported The Associated Press.

Clark County had 119 new cases and Washoe had 26. There were three new cases in Carson City and one each in Douglas and Lyon counties.

On Thursday evening, Nye County officials reported two additional confirmed cases in Pahrump. Nye County has 31 cases and 25 of those are in Pahrump, according to a report by The Nevada Independent.

No new cases were reported in other rural counties.

Elko County tested 14 people on Wednesday and there were no positives. Elko County’s active-confirmed cases remains at five patients, while six have recovered and one has died.