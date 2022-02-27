CASA weekend tea benefit raises $5,240

ELKO – Afternoon tea is not a regular event way out here in cowboy town. However, CASA held its annual tea benefit Feb. 19 in Mater Dei Hall where participants dressed to the hilt and enjoyed tea, sandwiches, scrumptious desserts and beautiful china.

“We’ve been doing this for about 14 years,” said Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children Executive Director Alana McKinney.

The group had to cut the program the last two years because of the pandemic, but by the turnout at St. Joseph Catholic Church’s, people are elated to have it back.

The event was mostly attended by ladies, both young and old. However, a few brave men joined in to raise their tea cups for a good cause.

“The Ladies Auxiliary is the host, but all of the money goes to the CASA program. We are a nonprofit program here in Elko that advocates for children in the foster system,” McKinney said.

The organization has two paid staff members and numerous volunteers.

McKinney said the $5,240 raised will be used for recruiting and training new volunteers as well as monitoring current cases.

Pam Morrison and Val Wines were responsible for much of the decorating at the venue. Each table was decked out in different china and unique themes.

When asked where the dishes came from Morrison said she inherited a lot and she loves china.

“I will pick up pieces here and there.”

“Today is my daughter’s birthday and she has helped decorate for quite a few years. She doesn’t know I did this,” Morrison said, referring to a table decorated in her daughter’s colors with a birthday cake at the center.

Morrison gets a lot of her decorating ideas from Pinterest.

Others helped decorate the tables with their personal china or sets they picked up especially for the event. A gold and white themed table, complete with an ornamental cherry tree and fallen blossoms, was the winning table. Decorator Carmina Garcia walked out that day with full bragging rights.

Many attendants dressed to the tee with hats, furs and lovely dresses.

“A lot of faces we see every year, so thanks for coming and supporting us,” McKinney said.

She announced silent auction items, including a Barbie bedroom set complete with closet and hand-crocheted wardrobe by Roxanne Sutter.

Father Biju spoke, blessing the crowd and the meal.

“Give a big applause to the CASA team,” Biju said. “We appreciate you people going with the spirit. We have only one spirit and that is love that unites us always. Keep that spirit going on. We need it.”

