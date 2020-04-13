Cases still rising in Humboldt County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – The number of coronavirus cases rose to 20 in Humboldt County over the weekend but held steady at 11 in Elko County.

Nevada had 2,836 confirmed cases as of Sunday evening, including 114 deaths.

Nearly 30,000 tests have been performed statewide.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that University Medical Center in Las Vegas has begun prescribing hydroxychloroquine to nonhospitalized coronavirus patients with fever and mild pneumonia.

“Certainly if you are working here or in New York, you want to be able to help the patients, and right now this is the best we have,” hospital emergency medical physician Thomas Zyniewicz told the newspaper.

The United States has more than 560,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with more than 22,000 deaths. A total of 41,000 people have recovered from the disease.

Worldwide there are at least 1.8 million cases and about 115,000 deaths.