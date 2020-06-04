Casinos reopen under Phase 2

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Casinos reopened statewide June 4 after the entire gaming industry was closed more than two months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We opened this morning at 8 a.m. (Thursday) at the Stockmen’s,” said Dave Zornes, CEO of Northern Stars Casinos, which owns the Stockmen’s Casino, the Commercial Casino and the Scoreboard in Spring Creek. “All of our employees took training yesterday to deal with everything related to this new world.”

According to Zornes, all employees will have their temperatures taken and fill out a questionaire every day before starting work. Employees on the slot floor are constantly cleaning the slot machines. Masks and gloves are available for any guest that requests them while they are at one of the company’s local gambling venues. The entire slot floor has been reconfigured so customers are not sitting next to anyone while they play.

“We are closing for four hours on graveyard right now to deep clean every night,” Zornes said.

Zornes said the restaurant at Stockmen’s opens Friday morning and the entire restaurant staff also went through training and will be constantly cleaning and disinfecting.