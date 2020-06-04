Casinos reopen under Phase 2

ELKO – Casinos reopened statewide June 4 after the entire gaming industry was closed more than two months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We opened this morning at 8 a.m. (Thursday) at the Stockmen’s,” said Dave Zornes, CEO of Northern Stars Casinos, which owns the Stockmen’s Casino, the Commercial Casino and the Scoreboard in Spring Creek. “All of our employees took training yesterday to deal with everything related to this new world.”
According to Zornes, all employees will have their temperatures taken and fill out a questionaire every day before starting work. Employees on the slot floor are constantly cleaning the slot machines. Masks and gloves are available for any guest that requests them while they are at one of the company’s local gambling venues. The entire slot floor has been reconfigured so customers are not sitting next to anyone while they play.
“We are closing for four hours on graveyard right now to deep clean every night,” Zornes said.
Zornes said the restaurant at Stockmen’s opens Friday morning and the entire restaurant staff also went through training and will be constantly cleaning and disinfecting.
The Scoreboard also opened Thursday with the same guidelines as the Stockmen’s Casino. The restaurant, located within the building, will reopen at 8 a.m. June 6.
The Commercial is not going to open at this time, Zornes said. The company will review their business plans in a few weeks to see how they are doing before making any decisions about the future.
“We’ve got good business,” said Gold Dust West general manager Brian Cloud. “It’s good to have them back.”
The casino reopened at 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Cloud said the business is following all Nevada Gaming Control Board and CDC guidelines.
According to Cloud, all employees are required to wear a mask and gloves and they have greatly increased hand washing. Staff is constantly cleaning surfaces and other areas.
“We even applied this to all casino chips,” Cloud said.
Cloud said the business took an extra step in maintaining a safe environment by treating all public areas with Microshield 360 while the facility was closed. The substance kills SARS, H1N1 and HIV-1 upon contact for up to a year.
Cloud said the restaurant will have reduced hours for some time to keep up with the extra cleaning required. They are now open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. until midnight Friday and Saturday.
