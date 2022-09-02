Catholic Charities offer free vaccines for seniors in Carlin

The Catholic Charities mobile health and wellness van will be visiting Carlin on Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering free vaccines and wellness checks for adults over the age of 60, any adult with disabilities, and their caregiver or family members.

Interested individuals can receive a wellness check and vaccine by visiting the van at the Carlin Open Door Senior Center located at 320 Chestnut St.

Gift cards are available for the first 10 clients who qualify to get a COVID vaccine or booster. Only one gift card per family and while supplies last.

“Our commitment to keeping our clients and their communities healthy includes ensuring all have access to health and wellness resources including vaccines,” said Marie Baxter, CEO, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.

Available vaccines include Pfizer and Moderna COVID, and COVID booster shots. No appointment is necessary.

Patients seeking immunization must fill out a simple medical screening form and must qualify for the immunizations.

COVID vaccines are provided through the State or Nevada Pandemic program and supplies are based on availability and will be administered during vaccines clinics.

For more information, please contact Nurse Tammy at 775-386-7049 or visit ccsnn.org/pages/wellness-and-vaccines