Catholic priest is unofficial ambassador of health to Spanish speakers in hard-hit Humboldt County

At 35 percent, Winnemucca has a greater share of Latino residents than Las Vegas — many drawn by jobs on ranches and alfalfa farms or in restaurants in a town that serves as a way station for travelers along I-80.

In his nine years at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Mexico native Father Jose “Pepe” Soborzo has been holding masses in Spanish and English and takes pride in helping build bridges between different cultures. But his role has expanded in the past few weeks to an unofficial public health ambassador to Humboldt County’s Hispanic community, helping deliver urgent messages via Facebook Live to residents in the Nevada county hardest-hit by coronavirus.

“Many times, the information about COVID-19 is more in English, and we know perfectly that in our Hispanic community, many people don’t feel confident in or understand English,” Soborzo said in an interview in Spanish with The Nevada Independent En Espanol. “I said ‘whatever you have to communicate to the community, I’m here to serve.’”

Winnemucca, which is roughly halfway between Reno and Elko, is the seat of a 17,000-person county that has 35 cases of coronavirus, including two that led to deaths. Its infection rate far exceeds that of more densely populated Washoe and Clark counties.