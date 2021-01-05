Cattlemen’s Update goes virtual to provide market, production and research info

For more than 40 years, the University has held several sessions across Nevada in January to provide ranchers with current research-based information about issues that may affect the efficiency, productivity, profitability and sustainability of their businesses and Nevada’s cattle industry.

“University faculty always look forward to making the rural tour to discuss livestock issues with Nevada ranchers and highlight current University research,” said Staci Emm, University of Nevada, Reno professor and Extension educator in Mineral County, who coordinates the program. “The livestock industry has been impacted by COVID with volatility in livestock prices, and it is imperative that we reach out to this audience to discuss these impacts. We know that not all our Nevada producers will be able to participate online. However, we are also calling them individually to see if we can send the program information. We do expect an audience that will reach well beyond Nevada to Western states.”