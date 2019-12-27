Cattlemen’s Update to cover market, production and research

RENO – The University of Nevada, Reno will host the annual Cattlemen’s Update in locations across Nevada from Jan. 6-10, focusing on cattle markets, cattle grazing and research projects that impact the Nevada beef industry.

Elko’s session begins at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Dalling Hall.

The five-day event in seven locations across the state provides current research-based information about important management practices and issues that may affect the efficiency, productivity, profitability and sustainability of the state’s cattle production businesses.

Cattlemen’s Update is a partnership led by the University’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources, and its Extension and Experiment Station units. Other program partners include local sponsors and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency.

Each day, the three- to four-hour program is held at a different location, where experts discuss pertinent topics with participants. The cost is $20 per ranch per location attended, which includes lunch or dinner, event proceedings and the “Red Book” recordkeeping guide for cattlemen.

Experts from the University and the livestock industry will discuss the following topics: