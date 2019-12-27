Cattlemen’s Update to cover market, production and research

RENO – The University of Nevada, Reno will host the annual Cattlemen’s Update in locations across Nevada from Jan. 6-10, focusing on cattle markets, cattle grazing and research projects that impact the Nevada beef industry.
Elko’s session begins at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Dalling Hall.
The five-day event in seven locations across the state provides current research-based information about important management practices and issues that may affect the efficiency, productivity, profitability and sustainability of the state’s cattle production businesses.
Cattlemen’s Update is a partnership led by the University’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources, and its Extension and Experiment Station units. Other program partners include local sponsors and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency.
Each day, the three- to four-hour program is held at a different location, where experts discuss pertinent topics with participants. The cost is $20 per ranch per location attended, which includes lunch or dinner, event proceedings and the “Red Book” recordkeeping guide for cattlemen.
Experts from the University and the livestock industry will discuss the following topics:
• Research of virtual fencing opportunities
• Understanding the effects of cattle nutrition on epigenetics
• How bull testing impacts cow efficiency and feedlot performance
• Regulator updates and market outlook
• Fake meat
• Local veterinarian update
• Sponsor updates
This year’s schedule includes:
Jan. 6, 10 a.m., Reno, lunch provided
Extension Office, 4955 Energy Way
This session will also be offered via interactive video at Extension offices in Caliente, Eureka, Logandale, Lovelock and Tonopah.
Jan. 6, 5:30 p.m., Sierra Valley, California, dinner provided
Sierra Valley Grange No. 466, 92203 Highway 70
Jan. 7, 10 a.m., Wellington, lunch provided
Smith Valley Community Hall, 2783 State Route 208
Jan. 7, 5:30 p.m., Fallon, dinner provided
Fallon Convention Center, 100 Campus Way
Jan. 8, 5:30 p.m., Ely, dinner provided
Ely Elks Lodge, 694 Campton St.
Jan. 9, 12:30 p.m., Elko, dinner provided
Dalling Hall, 600 Commercial St.
Jan. 10, 10 a.m., Winnemucca, lunch provided
Extension Office, 1085 Fairgrounds Road
Times given are registration times, with the program beginning 30 minutes later. For more information, contact Staci Emm, Extension educator for Mineral County, at emms@unce.unr.edu or 775-475-4227. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call or notify Emm at least three days prior to the scheduled event.
Local sponsors include American AgCredit; Boehringer-Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals; Carter Agri-Systems; Churchill County Cowbells; Humboldt County Cattlewomen; InterMountain Beef; Kirby Manufacturing Inc.; Lahontan Valley Veterinary Clinic; MWI Animal Health; Neff Mill; Nevada Beef Council; Nevada Cattlemen’s Association; Nevada Rancher Magazine; Snyder Pinenut Livestock Supply; Plumas Sierra County Cattlemen’s Association; Producers Livestock Marketing Association; The Progressive Rancher; Sierra Valley Resource Conservation District; Smith Valley FFA; Snyder Livestock Company, Inc.; Steptoe FFA; and White Pine Veterinary Clinic.