ELKO – The Ruby Mountains were on fire again Monday.
A fire started at the Spring Creek shooting range at about 1:30 p.m., burning more than 19 acres by evening.
Local firefighting agencies put everything they had on the fire and quickly brought it under control.
County, federal and state engines, hotshots, dozers, water tenders, and air attack with single-engine aircraft and helicopter responded.
The fire started on the shooting range, just beyond the 200-yard target mark, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.
There were people at the range at the time but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Three major fires have occurred in the Ruby Mountains over the past 11 months. The latest burned more than 16,000 acres in the Harrison Pass area at the south end of the range earlier this month. It was caused by lightning.
A fire at the end of September 2018 started in the same general area as Monday’s blaze, then spread up into Lamoille Canyon where it burned 9,000 acres. It was started by target shooters.
Another fire in August 2018 burned a thousand acres near the Spring Creek campground, after it started at a ranch during a police manhunt.
Elko County is under Stage 1 fire restrictions, which ban the use of tracer rounds, steel-core ammunition, or exploding targets while recreational shooting.
Earlier Monday, firefighters were called out to a blaze northwest of town, about 4 miles from Adobe Summit. It was limited to a tenth of an acre. The cause is under investigation
Another fire burned a tenth of an acre along State Route 233 about eight miles north of the Oasis exit off Interstate 80. It was caused by a vehicle crash. Both blazes occurred between 6 and 8 a.m.
