CC Communications begins Spring Creek internet phase

SPRING CREEK – Fiber internet is on its way to Spring Creek, fulfilling a promise made to the residents two years ago.

Mark Feest, CEO of CC Communications, recalled the day he approached the Spring Creek Association Board of Directors at their meeting on Aug. 27, 2019.

At the time, CC was one of three vying broadband companies – along with SafeLink (now Anthem Broadband) and Choice Broadband – chosen for a closer look by the association as it sought a solution to residents' internet problems.

Feest outlined a plan to lay fiber optic cable in the trench carved out by Southwest Gas Corp. for its Spring Creek expansion. He also promised the SCA would not be obligated to pay any subsidy costs as the cable entered the homeowners association.

"We would not be asking to pay rent if we were on your property," Feest told the board at the time. He also explained that his company had expanded to other parts of the state, "and we have a good handle on our cost."

CC Communications has a lengthy history in Nevada, starting with telegraph services in 1889 with a $975 check from Churchill County Commissioners. Seven years later, telephone lines were installed in place of the telegraph lines.