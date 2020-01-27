Cedar Street Phase 3 to start this spring

ELKO – The city is looking at starting the third phase of the Cedar Street project this spring and hopes to sign an agreement with Elko County School District for a portion of the work near Elko High School.

“It’s a smaller project than the other phases, so we hope to have it done before school starts,” Elko Public Works Director Dennis Strickland said. “This is the last project. We hope to be back to normal by the first to middle part of August.”

If all goes as planned, a contractor will start work in mid-to-late April.

Elko City Council will be asked at its 4 p.m. meeting Jan. 28 to authorize city staff to solicit bids for phase III and to authorize staff to work with the school district on an interlocal agreement for the work to be done for the school district as part of the project.

Bids would be opened March 24.

“We’re hoping bids come in at $1.5 million or under for everything,” Strickland said on Jan. 27.