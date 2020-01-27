Cedar Street Phase 3 to start this spring

ELKO – The city is looking at starting the third phase of the Cedar Street project this spring and hopes to sign an agreement with Elko County School District for a portion of the work near Elko High School.
“It’s a smaller project than the other phases, so we hope to have it done before school starts,” Elko Public Works Director Dennis Strickland said. “This is the last project. We hope to be back to normal by the first to middle part of August.”
If all goes as planned, a contractor will start work in mid-to-late April.
Elko City Council will be asked at its 4 p.m. meeting Jan. 28 to authorize city staff to solicit bids for phase III and to authorize staff to work with the school district on an interlocal agreement for the work to be done for the school district as part of the project.
Bids would be opened March 24.
“We’re hoping bids come in at $1.5 million or under for everything,” Strickland said on Jan. 27.
A joint agreement would allow the city to go out for bid for all the work in one package, and the school district would repay the city for its share of the project. The single construction contract will save taxpayers money by savings on such things as preparation of bid documents and “on and on,” Strickland said.
He said that when the school district decided to build an arts complex at Elko High School, that planned construction “triggered” the city’s requirement that the district install curb, gutter and sidewalk from Cedar to College Drive.
“The work should have been done a long time ago,” he said.
The Elko County School Board approved in December the construction of the arts building that would include practice and rehearsal space for bands and choirs and drama students, and an auditorium. The building is to be adjacent to the new science building now under way.
According to the council agenda, the interlocal agreement between the city and school district would ensure that the school district is bound to reimburse the city for the public improvements that will directly tie into the Cedar Street Phase 3 Project.
Strickland said the bulk of phase 3 will be on Cedar Street from Sixth to Ninth streets and will include similar work to the first two phases, such as curbs, gutters and sidewalks, landscaping, water services and laying pipe for fiber optic cable.
Work will also include new sidewalk in front of the city cemetery to Burns Road, and water service to the high school addition.
“If we get good bids,” Strickland said there will be work at the intersection with Golf Course Road and rehabilitation work done below the city’s skate park on Country Club Drive.
Cedar Street ends at the intersection of Golf Course and Country Club roads.
Strickland said the Cedar Street phase will be the main bid, and the school district work and the skate park area would be alternatives.
The winning contractor will work with residents along the work area to give them access, he said.
The second phase of the Cedar Street work was from D Street to Second Street was done in 2018. The first phase was finished in 2016 and went from Second to Sixth streets.