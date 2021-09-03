Celebrate Lamoille’s new fire station on Sept. 11

LAMOILLE – A new firehouse has been built in the small town of Lamoille and there will be a dedication ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11.

“I joined the department when I moved to Lamoille three and a half years ago,” said Lamoille resident Joe de Braga. “Jess Sustacha is the chief and Jess asked me to do more than fight fires. He wanted to get a new station built.”

“The building was supposed to be completed in December of last year, but, due to Covid, stuff wouldn’t get shipped and they had to wait on all kinds of things,” de Braga said.

He said the previous station next to the old schoolhouse was a small garage that housed two WW II vintage trucks. The town of Verdi donated newer trucks a few years back and those require storage in a heated facility so the water in them does not freeze.

Cold weather was one of the problems in housing equipment at the old fire station. De Braga said he sometimes kept a truck in his barn during colder months, but if it got too cold he could not keep water in it. Water had to be added after a call came in. Now trucks can be stored in the new firehouse, which is heated, and they are ready to go at a moment’s notice.