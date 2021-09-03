Celebrate Lamoille’s new fire station on Sept. 11

LAMOILLE – A new firehouse has been built in the small town of Lamoille and there will be a dedication ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11.
“I joined the department when I moved to Lamoille three and a half years ago,” said Lamoille resident Joe de Braga. “Jess Sustacha is the chief and Jess asked me to do more than fight fires. He wanted to get a new station built.”
“The building was supposed to be completed in December of last year, but, due to Covid, stuff wouldn’t get shipped and they had to wait on all kinds of things,” de Braga said.
He said the previous station next to the old schoolhouse was a small garage that housed two WW II vintage trucks. The town of Verdi donated newer trucks a few years back and those require storage in a heated facility so the water in them does not freeze.
Cold weather was one of the problems in housing equipment at the old fire station. De Braga said he sometimes kept a truck in his barn during colder months, but if it got too cold he could not keep water in it. Water had to be added after a call came in. Now trucks can be stored in the new firehouse, which is heated, and they are ready to go at a moment’s notice.
De Braga said they started looking for land and John Robert Sustacha donated approximately four acres right on Lamoille Highway.
De Braga then started working on fundraising. He was able to get about $150,000 in local donations.
Then de Braga found out there is a county fund that all taxpayers pay into for apparatus and buildings.
“They (the county) took it over from there,” de Braga said.
On June 3, 2020, Elko County Commissioners accepted a low bid of $1.88 million from Schell Construction.
The building is being furnished and stocked with tools, firefighting supplies and appliances with the community-donated funds.
Donors will be recognized during the event and de Braga will talk about the need for the new structure.
Ben Reed Sr., unofficially titled “Mayor of Lamoille,” is organizing patriotic participation for the event.
“I have the VWF coming and we are going to do “Colors” and the bugle,” said Reed. “I am going to do a talk about the fire station and the volunteers.”
“One of the big things is the insurance rating for the people around there,” de Braga said. “There is an ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating in communities. Because we only had a tiny little station, our rating was a 10, which basically means you don’t have service."
With the new station, "Our rating should change,” he said.
De Braga also mentioned that because of the new building, the county was able to upgrade their trucks.
“We have a brand new water tender, which replaced our old WW II water tender. We got a ‘new to us’ Type III truck that holds more water than the Type VI trucks we had.”
This should help with the insurance rating, according to de Braga, which will in turn lower costs for residents.
The fire station has 20 volunteer members who are firefighters, and five associate members who help do other things.
“We have six that have medical certification out of our territory,” de Braga said. “We get a lot of calls in here and our roll is first on scene for things.”
There are also three structure-certified fighters. All of the 20 volunteers are certified in wildland fires and are able to help with the exterior of structure fires, as well.
Many don’t realize that Lamoille volunteers are often first responders to hikers and others in Lamoille Canyon.
“You can’t get equipment up there, so we’ve had [people] going up horseback and getting people off the mountain,” de Braga said.
Volunteer firefighters have monthly trainings, and a new classroom in the building helps with that.