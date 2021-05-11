Celebrating Elko's nurses Elko Daily Free Press President Matt Sandberg listens as Lina Blohm thanks local nurses with gifts from Blohm Jewelers.

The Heart of Healthcare event was sponsored by MedX AirOne, Coach USA and Nevada Health Centers, along with Blohm Jewelers, Cooks, Edward Jones, Evergreen Floral, La Fiesta, LeeAnne’s Floral Designs, Next Home, Ogi Deli and Princess and a Redneck – C3 Uniforms.

The Heart of Healthcare is an inaugural event, said Elko Daily Free Press President Matt Sandberg.

“We’ll grow the event and we’ll celebrate more nurses. They are still on the front lines and still dealing with the pandemic. Hopefully, a year from now we’re in a whole different place.”

Among the honorees:

Nicole Sirotek received the People’s Choice Honor. She said her nursing career began as a desire to help people. “Nursing is a personal and professional calling …. My patients are some of the most diverse and amazing people … I have learned so much more from them than I have from any textbook.”

Mary Headley serves as a districtwide nurse for the Elko County School District. She said she wanted to be a nurse at the age of 15. “I always thought it would be the best job ever. I looked forward to helping people. Little did I know it would be so much more than that.”