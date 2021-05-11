Celebrating Elko's nurses

ELKO – In honor of National Nurses Week, 10 Elko-area nurses received recognition for their lifesaving efforts at the Heart of Healthcare reception Tuesday afternoon.
Nominated by the community, the nurses received a plaque and gifts from Princess and a Redneck and Blohm Jewelers. The reception was hosted by the Elko Daily Free Press and broadcast via livestream.
The recognition comes more than a year since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, putting health care professionals on the front lines in several capacities.
“Your work will never be forgotten, ever,” said Elko County Public Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam. This town is absolutely blessed to have your caliber of nurses in this town serving them and I hope you stay with us for years to come.”
“We celebrate all of you today because you are truly what’s right with the world. Thank you for your service for Elko County, for the City of Elko, and your places of business,” Putnam said.
“All the medical staff in our community should be commended for all the sacrifices and hard work they’ve gone through in this pandemic,” said Mary Wassom, Coach USA senior human resources specialist. “Please join me in congratulating these fine individuals.”
Dr. Amber Donnelli, Dean of Health Sciences and Human Services at Great Basin College, said she had interaction with every nurse receiving an award Tuesday, “all duly deserved.”
“Everybody across the board who is receiving this award, and even those nurses in our community who aren’t, we have a phenomenal group of health care workers and the nurses within this community are just that -- phenomenal,” Donnell said.
She noted that there has been an increase in nursing applications, particularly in rural areas. “We’re excited to see this next group of nurses come.”
MedX AirOne Executive Director Paul Ward told the crowd the Heart of Healthcare reception was an opportunity “to honor those in our community who have taken on the trusted role of nursing.”
“These individuals today have embodied the necessary attributes and skills needed to be called a nurse,” Ward continued. “They honor us with our presence today and our community is better because of their efforts and dedication to us as nurses.”
Nurses received a gift bag from Princess and a Redneck and a plaque.
In honor of the occasion, Blohm Jewelers owner Lina Blohm gave nurses a necklace as a gift of appreciation.
“I’m personal friends with many of you and my daughter is a medical doctor. I know the stress of living the life that you live and the giving that you are willing to do to keep the rest of us in the community healthy,” Blohm said. “Congratulations to you all. You are very, very deserving of special recognition that you don’t get often enough from all of us.”
The Heart of Healthcare event was sponsored by MedX AirOne, Coach USA and Nevada Health Centers, along with Blohm Jewelers, Cooks, Edward Jones, Evergreen Floral, La Fiesta, LeeAnne’s Floral Designs, Next Home, Ogi Deli and Princess and a Redneck – C3 Uniforms.
The Heart of Healthcare is an inaugural event, said Elko Daily Free Press President Matt Sandberg.
“We’ll grow the event and we’ll celebrate more nurses. They are still on the front lines and still dealing with the pandemic. Hopefully, a year from now we’re in a whole different place.”
Among the honorees:
Nicole Sirotek received the People’s Choice Honor. She said her nursing career began as a desire to help people. “Nursing is a personal and professional calling …. My patients are some of the most diverse and amazing people … I have learned so much more from them than I have from any textbook.”
Mary Headley serves as a districtwide nurse for the Elko County School District. She said she wanted to be a nurse at the age of 15. “I always thought it would be the best job ever. I looked forward to helping people. Little did I know it would be so much more than that.”
Janet Peck is a nurse for the Veteran’s Health Administration at the Elko VA Clinic. She was drawn to her career after watching nurses care for her mother who was dying of cancer, and became an emergency room nurse then a flight nurse. “I think one of the best rewards of being a nurse is being trusted and allowed to take care of my patients. It is also very rewarding to watch people heal.”
Bobbi Shanks is the Chief Nurse for the Elko County School District and has served as a school nurse for 20 years. In addition to her bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in Health and Wellness, she teaches nursing at Great Basin College and diabetes education. Shanks is also the Nevada Director for the Nevada Association of School Nurses.
Jessica Segovia manages clinical services at Nevada Health Centers. She was inspired to enter the nursing field by her family, and called her career rewarding. “There is nothing more gratifying than helping to improve an individual’s overall quality of life and being a resource for my patients in their strongest times of need.”
Gilberta "Tuni" Theonnes has a 40-year nursing career that began in Las Vegas and progressed to a bachelor’s and master’s degree to become a psychiatric nurse practitioner. “I love the look in a person’s eye when they feel better, when you have helped them get comfortable, helped them get through a catastrophic moment in their life, when you educate them about what’s coming.”
Annie Andreozzi serves as the school nurse at Grammar No. 2 Elementary where her care for the well-being of the students is in full display, according to her nominator. She began her nursing career after the birth of her first child “to bring comfort and care to others the way I had been brought comfort and care during my hospitalization.” For Andreozzi, the goal of nursing is “enhancing the health of our community …. This and the nurturing of children are the favorite parts of my job.”
Jesica Ford is Chief Nursing Officer and facility administrator at the Elko Community Health Center. She has had a varied career in nursing, working in pediatrics, Shock Trauma, ICU, ER and emergency medicine as a flight nurse. “I am motivated by helping others, learning and making a positive impact on my community. Nursing allows me to do all these things,” she said. “Seeing the fruits of your labor in action as your patient progresses in knowledge and self-care is fulfilling and leads to improved health for the individual.”
Elaine Guerra said she was inspired to become a nurse from her mother, but also felt “it was like a calling.” Working at Highland Manor since 2015, Guerra said her experience serving elderly patients “has been a true blessing” and has taught her to keep “a strong back and a sense of humor.” “Nurses need to have caring hearts – a desire to help others.”
Alice Guzouskis is the nurse manager at DCI, a dialysis clinic. After listening to stories about nursing school from a co-worker, Guzouskis studied at Truckee Meadows Community College and launched her career in Reno. She eventually moved to Elko and began working at the hemodialysis center, later becoming nurse manager. Her job means she gets to work with “amazing people” and monitor her patient’s progress. “I really love when a patient gets a kidney transplant.”
Also nominated were Alexandra Morton, Cathy Pruitt, Erin Stokes, Hether Hardy, Janine Anderson, Jessica Dullum, Kayla Polack, Kelsie Gailey, Kylee – Dr. Nevins’ nurse, Kim Jackson, Maci Moody, Nicole Rosengarten, Patti Taylor, Skylar Basanez, Robin Webb, Starla Ricks, Staci Richins, Tammy Stigen, Laura Hartman, Nicole Headley, and Kathleen Anne Webb.