Celebrating law enforcement

WASHINGTON - Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is Jan. 9.
“Honoring the men and women who serve in law enforcement is the very core of our mission," said National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund CEO Marcia Ferranto.
The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum will celebrate the day with special events and activities throughout the day.
“Every day, the Museum educates the public about law enforcement and the important commitment officers make to keep our citizens and our communities safe. We're ecstatic to be able to celebrate these brave men and women on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and to have our visitors celebrate with us."
The number of police officers nationwide who died in the line of duty in 2019 was down 18 percent over the previous year, but more police officers are being struck and killed by other vehicles while outside their patrol cars, and a disturbing number are being shot execution style, for no apparent reason, reported the National Law Enforcement Officers Fund.
The preliminary 2019 Law Enforcement Officers Fatalities Report said as of Dec. 27, 128 officers had died in the line of duty, down 18 percent from the 157 during the same period last year.
Being shot remained the leading cause of police officer on-duty deaths, although those decreased by 6 percent, from 52 the previous year to 49 in 2019.
The leading circumstances of firearms-related fatalities were officers responding to a domestic-related call, serving a high-risk warrant and investigative activity.
And a record number of current or former police officers died by suicide last year, according to Blue H.E.L.P., a nonprofit that works to reduce stigmas tied to mental health issues for those in law enforcement.
In 2019, 228 current or former officers died by suicide, compared with 172 in 2018, the group announced on Thursday.
"I'm really hoping that 2020 will be the year this turns around," Karen Solomon, the group's founder, told ABC News. "I'd love to see suicide prevention receive the same efforts we put forth for traditional line-of-duty deaths."
According to Blue H.E.L.P.'s data, the state of New York had the highest number of suicides, 27, followed by California, 23, Texas, 19, and Florida, 15. Among those 27 in New York, 10 were New York Police Department officers.
Visitors to the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum on Thursday will be able to talk with uniformed officers about what it's like to be a law enforcement officer and about career opportunities in the law enforcement profession.
All day in the museum, visitors will be able to write a thank you note to law enforcement officers for their commitment to keeping communities safe. Free postcards will be available for visitors to write their messages. Postcards will be collected and delivered to local law enforcement.
Visitors are encouraged to pick up a free sticker to wear showing their support for law enforcement.
In addition to special Law Enforcement Appreciation Day activities, all uniformed active law enforcement officers or retired officers who show their credentials will receive free admission on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum campus is conveniently located in downtown Washington, D.C., at the Judiciary Square metro station. Opened in October 2018, the Museum provides an immersive and interactive "walk in the shoes" experience for visitors of all ages on what it's like to be a law enforcement officer.
Among the hands-on experiences that await, visitors may test their skills in a simulated 9-1-1 Emergency Ops call center, use critical thinking skills to weigh evidence and solve a crime in our Take the Case exhibit and participate in the split-second decisions officers must make in our Training Simulator Experience.
The Museum is open every day except Tuesday. Children under 12 receive free admission and visitors may take advantage of extra savings by purchasing advance admission tickets online.