Celebrating law enforcement

The leading circumstances of firearms-related fatalities were officers responding to a domestic-related call, serving a high-risk warrant and investigative activity.

And a record number of current or former police officers died by suicide last year, according to Blue H.E.L.P., a nonprofit that works to reduce stigmas tied to mental health issues for those in law enforcement.

In 2019, 228 current or former officers died by suicide, compared with 172 in 2018, the group announced on Thursday.

"I'm really hoping that 2020 will be the year this turns around," Karen Solomon, the group's founder, told ABC News. "I'd love to see suicide prevention receive the same efforts we put forth for traditional line-of-duty deaths."

According to Blue H.E.L.P.'s data, the state of New York had the highest number of suicides, 27, followed by California, 23, Texas, 19, and Florida, 15. Among those 27 in New York, 10 were New York Police Department officers.

Visitors to the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum on Thursday will be able to talk with uniformed officers about what it's like to be a law enforcement officer and about career opportunities in the law enforcement profession.