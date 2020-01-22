Celebrating the American Black cowboy

ELKO – The annual celebration of cowboy life will soon be upon us here in Elko. It’s a time to kick up your heels, honor hard working cattle men and women and take in a whole lot of culture. This year the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering celebrates the Black cowboy.
According to a press release put out by the Western Folklife Center, Dom Flemons, “The American Songster,” will return to Elko. Flemons released an album called “Don Flemons Presents Black Cowboys” in 2018.
“I am so proud to celebrate the legacy of Black cowboys at the 2020 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada,” said Flemons. “In 2016 I was invited to the Gathering and I was inspired by this incredible community of cowboy poets, musicians, artists and historians. I’m honored that the Elko community helped me spread the powerful message of these true American heroes to diverse audiences worldwide.”
“We’ve always had the Black cowboy woven into the programming off and on over the 36 years, but it was definitely time to bring attention to their historic and contemporary contributions,” said Meg Glaser, artistic director for the Western Folklife Center.
According to Smithsonian Magazine, Black cowboys have been common throughout the history of the U.S. In fact, estimates show that one in four cowboys were Black.
By 1825, about 25 percent of the Texas population was held in slavery. Many white Texans took up arms to join their Confederate brethren and, while away, depended on the slaves to manage their herds. These skills were passed on and after the war free slaves were employed as cowhands.
“Right after the Civil War, being a cowboy was one of the few jobs open to men of color who wanted to not serve as elevator operators or delivery boys or similar occupations,” wrote William Loren Katz, an African American scholar.
The Black cowboys moved with the herds, sending them deeper into Western territory.
Bill Pickett was born to freed slaves in Texas. He became a famous rodeo star. He is said to have been the founder of “bulldogging.” In 1972 Pickett became the first Black honoree in the National Rodeo Hall of Fame.
Explore the history and culture of the Black cowboy throughout the week during a series of performances, exhibitions, films, workshops and breakout sessions.
“We always have a pretty big list of ideas percolating about potential areas of interest that we want to investigate,” said WFC executive director Kristin Windbigler. “We pick one of them each year and we dig in.”
“Every theme is a little bit different,” Glaser said, mentioning past Gatherings with Mongolian and French themes. “Sometimes [the ideas] come from outside and sometimes they comes from inside the organization.”
“Ticket sales are tracking about the same as last year and last year was a record year,” Windbigler said.
The Gathering honored its 35th year of celebrating cowboy culture in 2019.