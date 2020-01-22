Celebrating the American Black cowboy

According to Smithsonian Magazine, Black cowboys have been common throughout the history of the U.S. In fact, estimates show that one in four cowboys were Black.

By 1825, about 25 percent of the Texas population was held in slavery. Many white Texans took up arms to join their Confederate brethren and, while away, depended on the slaves to manage their herds. These skills were passed on and after the war free slaves were employed as cowhands.

“Right after the Civil War, being a cowboy was one of the few jobs open to men of color who wanted to not serve as elevator operators or delivery boys or similar occupations,” wrote William Loren Katz, an African American scholar.

The Black cowboys moved with the herds, sending them deeper into Western territory.

Bill Pickett was born to freed slaves in Texas. He became a famous rodeo star. He is said to have been the founder of “bulldogging.” In 1972 Pickett became the first Black honoree in the National Rodeo Hall of Fame.

Explore the history and culture of the Black cowboy throughout the week during a series of performances, exhibitions, films, workshops and breakout sessions.