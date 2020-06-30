Celebration of life for NHP trooper set for July 8

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – The public is invited to a celebration of life for slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Sgt. Ben Jenkins on July 8.

“The Nevada Department of Public Safety, the Nevada Highway Patrol, and the Jenkins Family invites our community to join us as we celebrate the life and service of Sgt. Ben Jenkins,” stated the NHP.

Jenkins was killed in the line of duty March 27 on U.S. Highway 93.

“He was a friend, a father, a grandfather, a veteran, a volunteer firefighter, and a selfless servant to Nevadans,” the highway patrol said.

The service is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. with a procession of authorized vehicles from Burns Funeral Home to Elko High School’s Warrior Field.

Social distancing guidelines will be enforced during the service, with attendees required to bring their own face covering, and undergo a health screening and a temperature check.

“If you would like to show your support during the procession route, please practice social distancing and take appropriate precautions,” the NHP stated.