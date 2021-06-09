Celebration of life slated for Les Brown

“They’ve (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency) brought home almost a thousand people since we started the organization,” Brown said. They’ve been identified and brought home to their families.”

“They find the remains and then check the DNA,” Brown said. “They started out with what they call mitochondrial DNA, which is traceable through the mother for generations. They can get DNA from a tooth…they can trace and figure out who it is. Sometimes that’s all the family gets, you know, a tooth.”

“We have too many that haven’t come home to their families and they need to all come home,” Brown said. “I don’t want one more family to not know where their family member is.”

Brown was well thought of in the community for his role in the organization and his veteran activities.

A full motorcade is forming at 9 a.m. MST June 12 in Filer, Idaho, with a sheriff’s escort all the way to Elko. The motorcade will bring Brown’s ashes home, according to friend Debi Hampton.

“There are lots of bikes coming and vehicles are welcome,” said Hampton.

“There will be about 75 to 150 bikes there,” Adams said. Everybody is welcome,” Adams said. “It’s going to be a huge event.”