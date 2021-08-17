Census pegs Elko County at 53,702 people

ELKO – Elko County did not grow as much as the state has been estimating over the past decade, according to U.S. Census data released this month.
The county’s population increased 10% from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s more than the national rate of 7.4% but less than Nevada’s rate of 15%.
The official population of Elko County in 2020 is 53,702, an increase of 4,884 people since 2010.
The Nevada Department of Taxation had estimated Elko County’s population at 55,435 people as of July 1, 2020. That’s 1,733 more residents than the Census found.
The 2020 Census data says three of Elko’s four neighboring counties saw population declines over the decade. White Pine was down 9.5%, Eureka 6.6%, and Lander 0.7%.
Humboldt County saw a 4.6% increase.
The new Census report indicates 69.7% of Elko County residents are White, 25.3% are Hispanic or Latino, 5.3% American Indian or Alaskan Native, 1.1% Asian and 1% Black or African American.
Nevada’s Hispanic or Latino residents comprise 29.2% of the population, compared with 18.4% nationwide.
The Associated Press reported that Nevada added 404,000 residents over the past decade.
The Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise metro area grew faster than the Reno metro area, 16.1% to 15.3%.
Officials will use the data to allocate funding, decide where to build roads and how to respond to natural disasters. States will also use it for the once-in-a-decade redistricting process.
Nevada lawmakers are expected to convene for a special session later this year to reapportion and redraw legislative and congressional districts to account for population shifts.