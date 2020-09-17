Center for Healthy Families donates books to foster parents

“Foster families face unique challenges and anything we can do to support them, even something like providing books, is so gratifying,” said Porter, founder of the Center for Healthy Families and currently the organization’s chairman of the board of directors. “It’s important for our whole community to know there are resources available for foster families.” The books were donated by author Keri Vellis who wrote “Sometimes” and “When I Was Little ...”; they speak to the experience of being a foster child. Vellis herself was a foster mother who was inspired to write the books because she couldn’t find books about foster children to read to her family. The books are illustrated by Jin Lehr, a former foster child.