Center for Healthy Families donates books to foster parents

ELKO — Elko County District Judge Nancy Porter, on behalf of the Center for Healthy Families, presented children’s books to Elko County foster parents this week.
“Foster families face unique challenges and anything we can do to support them, even something like providing books, is so gratifying,” said Porter, founder of the Center for Healthy Families and currently the organization’s chairman of the board of directors. “It’s important for our whole community to know there are resources available for foster families.” The books were donated by author Keri Vellis who wrote “Sometimes” and “When I Was Little ...”; they speak to the experience of being a foster child. Vellis herself was a foster mother who was inspired to write the books because she couldn’t find books about foster children to read to her family. The books are illustrated by Jin Lehr, a former foster child.
Vellis formed a nonprofit foundation called Keri’s Kids which donated 50 books to CHF in Elko, also a nonprofit foundation. The mission of CHF is to provide a center which improves outcomes for Elko County families by providing the resources which enable them to help themselves and to promote the health and well-being of Elko County’s most at-risk populations through continuity of care and coordination of services.
The Center for Healthy Families hopes to buy or lease a facility where families can receive services in one convenient location. Services include counseling, addiction treatment, drug testing, supervised child visitation, and safe visitation exchanges. The CHF has held two successful fundraisers and plans to apply for grants soon.
Other CHF board members are Elko County Treasurer Cheryl Paul; child welfare law specialist Michelle Rodriguez, Esq.; Travis Gerber, Esq.; Teri Lockie, LSW; and Holli Else of Aspire Grant Solutions.
Learn more about the Center for Healthy Families at www.healthyfamilieselko.org and about Keri’s kids at www.keri’skids.net.
