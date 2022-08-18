Center for Independent Living teaches skills to visual, hearing impaired

ELKO – How can the visual and hearing impaired connect to the world? The Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living and iCanConnect is ready to train rural residents in new technology that is available for free.

Mark Tadder of Sparks is hoping to spread the word about the NNCIL, a nonprofit organization, and other disability services, reaching as many people as possible to show them they can live independently even if they have low vision or are blind or have hearing loss.

"The Center works with people with disabilities to help them lead independent lives," Tadder said. As a blindness advocate and resource officer with NNCIL, "I work specifically with blind or low vision consumers. We call them so that they can learn the skills, the opportunities and the resources available to people."

Additionally, the Center connects peer groups via Zoom teleconference. "We have a dozen people who are either going through vision loss right now, or they've been successful at learning how to live independently on their own or whatever level they want to live."

NNCIL's consumers receive resources such as one-on-one life skills training, access to the State of Nevada's library service, Talking Books, and free audiobooks mailed to them.

An upcoming class on navigating through airports is one example of the workshops offered by NNCIL. "How to travel safely, checking your bag, getting up to the gate and boarding the plane using the apps that are available," Tadder said.

He added that many of their services are "led by the people we work with," including bike riding or running with a sighted guide.

Tadder is also an area representative for the Helen Keller Foundation for their iCanConnect program for those who are blind, have low vision and have hearing loss. The organization provides free devices, such as refreshable braille readers, computers and smartphones equipped with apps and software, and training to help navigate the internet, shop and play games.

"It's all free. It's at no cost. This program is supported by the FCC because they want people who are blind, with low vision, hard of hearing or deaf to communicate long distance, so the smartphone is the perfect device," Tadder said. 'Some of that is really expensive, too, so the iCanConnect program is fantastic,"

NNCIL Executive Director Lisa Bonie, who traveled with Tadder to Elko this week, said they both wanted to get the word out about these programs and services, which some people may not know about or know who to contact for information.

"We're always looking for people who qualify for this program to introduce them to available equipment and training. Mark talks with them about their needs and wants, and they decide which equipment best fits them," Bonie explained. "If they qualify, the Hellen Keller Foundation provides all the equipment for free and pays us to train the person and provide support."

However, these specialized resources are not well-known in rural areas, Bonie added. "We are hoping other people will reach out and want to access it because it is such a great opportunity."

Bonie said for Elko County residents, Tadder and NNCIL staff will travel to the area for training or connect via Zoom calls. For those who have a specific need, Tadder works individually with them.

"That's the nice thing about technology. Even though there's a lot of distance, it doesn't matter anymore," Bonie said. "You don't have to be sitting in the same room to participate in these things. There are lots of ways to bridge the miles."

NNCIL works with all ages. Although the school districts work with students, "we have access to information to get them into programs, scholarships and camps so they can learn to do the stuff we like." One student Tadder works with is at a summer camp that teaches horsemanship.

Tadder says he works mainly with middle-aged people who encounter decreases in vision due to age-related macular degeneration or retinitis pigmentosa. "A lot of people have vision issues as they get older. Sometimes it affects them at night. Sometimes they lose their sight totally, like me."

Tadder lost his vision about eight years ago. He became certified as a coordinator through the Great Plains ADA Center and the University of Missouri and has had training in other disability-related laws and regulations.

He said being blind has allowed him to forge a bond with others and has lent "a tremendous amount of credibility" working with blind individuals.

"To be able to explain to them, 'Hey, I did it, you can learn it, I can help you,' that's all the difference in the world," Tadder said. "It's one thing to hear about someone's theory. It's another thing to hear about what I did or what other people can do when I teach them. It would be a tough job to do if I wasn't blind, oddly enough."

For those he meets who feel uncertain and have fears of the future, Tadder said his experience coupled with peer groups "lets people know it's going to be fine."

"I can hear the people sigh when they talk to me because they know, 'Maybe I don't need to be as terrified or concerned or feeling depressed or hopeless.' You can still do what you want," Tadder explained.

He said that most of those who contact Tadder are family members, neighbors or friends of people losing their eyesight who are searching for information and help.

Thanks to smartphone apps and other technological advances, Tadder said, "in my experience, it can be turned into a minor inconvenience. Some things are hard to work around, but there are usually ways around them. There are things you can do even better."

One example is Tadder's typing ability, transitioning from a hunt-and-peck typist to a touch typist. "Now I'm 80 words a minute, whatever it is. I didn't have an option, so I had to learn, and practice gets you there."

Tadder operated a nonprofit organization to bring transportation to the blind around Washoe County. But he also noticed a lack of services and believed more information could be provided to the blind of Northern Nevada. "It became clear we needed to start this service."

The Center for Independent Living is "directed by what people with disabilities wanted. There was a real need for blind and low vision people to have a resource."

Some classes taught include using smartphones that are immediately accessible out of the box to read QR codes, signs, menus and more, opening up the world to the blind.

"The smartphones are really useful for everything from reading an online menu to taking the bus. There are beacons, and there are cameras that can look at what it sees to tell you where you are in a building to get you to the proper room," Tadder said. "I've been lucky enough to lose my eyesight now because there weren't as many options back in the day. There were a lot more techniques, but today there's more optical character recognition."

"I think that 30 years ago, blind people never would have guessed they would be able to read their mail after getting it out of the mailbox because the phone on the camera can read the text and tell you exactly what it is," he explained.

Another class Tadder taught was how to flip burgers with a double-sided spatula and a talking thermometer. "People were asking me how to cook. I can do it. You can do it. I'll show you."

Tadder described the journey of an older man who "couldn't access his bank and navigate on the bus. He couldn't do many things and was always relying on neighbors." After his only living relative died, the man contacted the NNCIL and qualified for the iCanConnect program for electronic devices and training.

"Now I call him, and he says, 'I'm busy. I've got stuff to do,'" Tadder said, laughing. "He's learning to use all those resources to do some of the things he's had to lean on other people to do before. He can pay his electric bill by himself. He doesn't have to pay an intermediary money every month."

"Mark is such a great role model," Bonie said, noting he travels on his own frequently. "Earlier last month he was at a national convention in New Orleans. The folks he works with know he travels, and it starts them thinking that it's something they can plan to do too."

Tadder said people are trained incrementally, but it leads to life-changing results.

"You've got to start people off with smart steps, and eventually, the next thing you know, they're building web pages. We work with someone who is a nationally known chef, totally blind and is teaching people to cook complicated dishes. There's a tremendous amount of things people can learn."

Most people living in rural areas may not be aware of the possibilities available to the visual and hearing impaired.

"I think it's exciting and adventurous," Tadder said. "It's one of those things where you're unaware of what's available. You can find out by contacting us and learning about some of those things because it's up to the individual how much they want to do. If they want to learn how to fly across the country by themselves, or if they want to use their smartphone to text with their friends."

Having lost his sight and learned how to live independently, Tadder said he looks forward to teaching others how to overcome fears and doubts and take control of their lives.

"I find it interesting to learn all this stuff, but I really love getting up in the morning and helping people because I know exactly what they're going through. I went through it and was predestined to get into this field because I enjoy it," Tadder said. "When you love something, you're more interested in doing it better."

To learn more about the Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living, visit their website at www.nncil.org, or call Tadder at 775-353-3599 ext. 111. For iCanConnect, visit www.iCanConnect.org, or call 1-800-825-4595.