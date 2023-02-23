ELKO – More winter weather advisories have been issued for portions of Nevada – including a blizzard warning for central Nevada that includes Tonopah and Round Mountain.

The National Weather Service is predicting 2 to 9 inches of snow along with wind gusts up to 60 mph between Friday morning and Saturday morning. Forecasters consider the conditions to be “very rare.”

“This is a very potent system that is at historic levels," stated the weather service. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to whiteout conditions.

The mountains could see 1-3 feet of snow, and snowdrifts in the valleys could be measured in feet.

"Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Keep an extra flashlight, food, water, and blankets in your vehicle in case of emergency," advised the weather service.

A winter weather advisory has been posted for southern Eureka and Lander counties during the same time period.

As of noon Thursday, Elko County was not listed under any advisories.

Elko’s forecast calls for a chance of snow Thursday afternoon and Friday night. More snowy weather is possible Sunday through at least the middle of next week.

High temperatures could reach the freezing mark on Friday and climb into the mid to upper 30s this weekend.