Chamber's Home Show slated this weekend

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for our 42nd Annual Elko Home Show.

The event will take place over Mother's Day weekend, May 8-9, at the Elko Convention Center. Times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The event will feature more than 90 vendors, both indoor and out, with a variety of products and services to offer.

We will have something for everyone. We have some great shopping opportunities that include: jewelry, self-care products, live demonstrations, cars, trucks, food options, interactive activities and more.

The best part is there is no admission fee to attend. But we’re not done yet -- enter to win our backyard giveaway for FREE. We are giving away two large Traeger Pellet Grills complete with all the necessary accessories, sponsored by the Home Depot. The first 100 people through the doors on Saturday and Sunday will receive one of our giveaway swag bags filled with coupons and goodies from our vendors and members.

Come enjoy the weekend with the whole family. We look forward to another great year and Mother's Day weekend. Please contact the Chamber with questions: 775-738-7135.

Thank you to our sponsors for this event:

PlumbLine Inc., Elko Motor Company, Nevada Gold Mines, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Home Depot, Elko Daily Free Press, Elko Convention Center, Kinross, RNDC, Maverick Gaming, Gateway RV, Elko Tool & Fastener, Gallagher Ford and Elko Federal Credit Union.

Meghan Micheli is marketing and program coordinator for the Elko Area Chamber.

