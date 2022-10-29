Champion of Elko: Cindy Ellison honored

Elko Daily Free Press readers have chosen the late Cindy Ellison as this year’s Champion of Elko.

The wife of Assemblyman John Ellison, Cindy died Sept. 28, 2021, at the age of 63, leaving behind three children and eight grandchildren.

John said he was “overwhelmed” with hundreds of text messages, emails, phone calls, cards and letters from “everywhere. I’ve never seen so many in my life.”

“Every Congressman or Senator has called,” he said, adding that he received a visit from former Nevada Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt.

State Sen. Pete Goicoechea reached out to the family, John said, and Gov. Steve Sisolak personally called him last week to offer his condolences.

John recalled their life together and their involvement in many local events, including the Fourth of July fireworks, the Veterans Day Parade, VFW Cross, and the John Wayne (now Saint John’s) Cancer Institute.

They were married for nearly 42 years.

“Everything we’ve ever done, it’s never been ‘I’ it’s been ‘us,’” John said. He remembered how Cindy would stay up until 1 a.m. to prepare food for the Fourth of July celebration and then go to work the next day, or drive up with John in the middle of the night to the “E” on the hill above Lamoille Highway to replace light bulbs.

She was always working late at night on various projects and fundraisers, especially for the Cancer Institute after the death of their son John Jr.

“We raised hundreds of thousands for John Wayne Cancer Institute or Love Lights a Tree with Charlie and Tammy Meyers,” John said.

Cindy’s deep patriotism, love for her country and support of military veterans set her apart, John observed. “She lived and breathed the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

John also paid tribute to Cindy’s ability to win over animals of every kind. And she “never met a person who was a stranger,” citing numerous longtime friends and the people she met at work.

“She was always happy to meet people and happy to smile and show respect to them,” he said.

Daughter Michele Mosely said her mother was proud of her dad and always bragged about all of her children and grandchildren.

“She really, really loved her family,” said Mosely. “Her grandchildren, children and her husband were her entire life.”

Cindy’s second family was at the Elko Justice Court, where she worked for 33 years.

Justices of the Peace Randall Soderquist and Elias “Choch” Goicoechea called Cindy “the heart of the Elko Justice Court.”

“Cindy’s loyalty and dedication were unequaled,” the judges said in a joint statement on Monday. “The Elko Justice Court will never be the same without her, and there has been an indescribable emptiness in the office since she passed. Her friendship, compassion and smile will be forever missed.”

Elko District Judge and former Justice of the Peace Mason Simons said his “heart (and my photo albums) are so full of wonderful memories that Mandy and I have shared with John and Cindy over the years.”

“Cindy was a wonderful person, kind and generous, full of infectious laughter, mischievous and fun,” Simons added.

John said those characteristics crossed political party lines, recalling how Cindy was “well-loved by so many. Both sides of the aisle. It didn’t matter what side of the aisle you came from, and they always got along with her.”

“Even the governor admitted he and his wife loved her because she was so pleasant and direct,” John said.

Simons agreed, recalling how “people would often come to the window [in Justice Court] and ask for Cindy personally. They knew they would be greeted warmly, by name, and perhaps be the recipients of some good-natured ribbing or teasing.”

She rarely took time off from work, John said. “She never took comp time, barely took any vacation time, and never took a sick day. Amazing.”

John talked about Cindy’s support as a wife, particularly during legislative sessions on weekends to prepare his clothes and food before he returned to Carson City.

He also recalled their tradition of telling each other “I love you” before going to sleep.

“She was well-loved, and she took half of me with her,” John said. “You couldn’t ask for a better person in the world.”

“She was a once-in-a-lifetime woman,” Mosely added.