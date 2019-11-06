Champions of Justice recognizes pro bono supporters

“I really appreciate that,” she continued. “I often sit there learning as much as the parties.”

Porter said she was unaware until Friday of the exact nature of the recognition, but that her work in the courtroom was meant to “improve lives and improve the community.”

“I want people to feel they were respected and treated fairly,” Porter said.

Pro Bono Attorney of the Year

Rendal B. Miller of Winnemucca is someone NLS can always count on, said Gonzalez.

“For the last six years, he does clinics with me in Winnemucca every single time,” Gonzalez said, explaining that an emergency prevented him from attending the dinner. “He stops what he’s doing and helps on everything.”

Pro bono attorneys are “a different kind of people,” Gonzalez said. They are attorneys who take on cases to help others beyond obtaining continuing legal education credits.

“There are a few good ones who are willing to help. They understand that this guy has $12,000 to pay him, and this guy does not, but he really needs help,” she said.