Changes being made in response to fatal accident

Nevada Gold Mines Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said many steps are being taken in response to this summer’s fatal accident north of Carlin.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday morning, Aug. 24, on State Route 766 about six miles north of Carlin, an ore-hauling truck coming from a mine collided head-on with a bus carrying Nevada Gold Mines miners to work. The driver of the ore truck and a passenger in the bus were killed. Of the 21 people on the bus, 14 were cared for at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, and six were sent for treatment to Reno and Salt Lake City.

The bus was operated by Coach USA, and the truck was a Pilot Thomas Logistics truck.

Nevada Gold Mines set up an account and contributed funds to match any employee donations received in support of employees affected by the crash. Walker said this fundraising effort concluded in early November, and a total of $117,000 was raised for the families.

Walker said in addition to the two fatalities, four people on the bus were very seriously injured in the accident. He said as of Nov. 1, 11 people involved in the accident had not yet returned to work because of the physical or emotional effects of the accident.