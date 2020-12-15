Changes made to Wreaths Across America ceremonies in Nevada

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers of this year’s Wreaths Across America events in Nevada scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, will be limiting attendance and mandating social distancing measures.

In the past, hundreds of volunteers have attended the annual WAA events at both the Northern Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley and the Southern Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. However, this year, local organizers, in coordination with NNVMC and SNVMC staff, determined that the number of WAA attendees must be limited to 50-person maximum at a time to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and adhere the latest state guidelines as hospitals throughout Nevada are reaching capacity.

As a result, organizers have invited specific, local veterans organizations to volunteer at this year’s event, which will be closed to the general public, and require all attendees to wear face coverings as well as observe social distancing protocols to protect themselves and other visitors who come to the cemeteries to remember and honor our fallen. Furthermore, there will be no ceremonies this year at the NNVMC or SNVMC.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}