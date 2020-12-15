Changes made to Wreaths Across America ceremonies in Nevada

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers of this year’s Wreaths Across America events in Nevada scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, will be limiting attendance and mandating social distancing measures.
In the past, hundreds of volunteers have attended the annual WAA events at both the Northern Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley and the Southern Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. However, this year, local organizers, in coordination with NNVMC and SNVMC staff, determined that the number of WAA attendees must be limited to 50-person maximum at a time to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and adhere the latest state guidelines as hospitals throughout Nevada are reaching capacity.
As a result, organizers have invited specific, local veterans organizations to volunteer at this year’s event, which will be closed to the general public, and require all attendees to wear face coverings as well as observe social distancing protocols to protect themselves and other visitors who come to the cemeteries to remember and honor our fallen. Furthermore, there will be no ceremonies this year at the NNVMC or SNVMC.
“Making these changes to this year’s WAA events was a difficult decision for the local organizers,” NDVS Deputy Director Fred Wagar said. “However, with COVID positive case numbers rising throughout Nevada, we must take into account the health and safety of our veterans, their family members, NDVS team members and all of our community partners. We would like to thank the organizers for taking these factors into consideration.”
Organized by the Nevada Veterans Coalition in northern Nevada and the Civil Air Patrol 802nd Squadron in southern Nevada, Wreaths Across America is conducted at over 2,100 locations in the United States, at sea, and abroad to remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom.
WAA organizers are monitoring ongoing public health updates and this event may be subject to additional changes as Sat., Dec. 19 approaches. Please contact your local WAA organizers with any questions. Visit https://veterans.nv.gov/wreaths-across-america/ to find contact information for local organizers in Nevada.
NDVS is dedicated to helping Nevada veterans get the services, benefits and quality of life they deserve. In addition to offering benefits counseling and assistance, which includes filing VA claims at no cost, NDVS manages two State Veterans Homes and two Veterans Memorial Cemeteries. For more information, please visit www.veterans.nv.gov.
