Changing weather ahead as weekend approaches
Changing weather ahead as weekend approaches

Elko forecast
NWS

ELKO – One more very hot day ahead, before scattered thunderstorms bring highs closer to normal September levels.

After a record-breaking high of 97 in Elko on Wednesday, the forecast for Thursday is the same. But an approaching front will help lower temperatures to the mid-80s on Friday and Saturday.

Breezy south to southwest winds and dry lightning strikes on Thursday could lead to elevated fire weather conditions.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Sept. 10 is a notable date for another reason, as the National Weather Service defines it as the official end of Elko’s growing season. The actual first freezing temperature date over the past 20 years has varied from Sept. 2 to Oct. 6.

No freezing temperatures are in Elko’s forecast for the week ahead. Highs will mostly be in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-40s.

