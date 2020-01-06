2 charged in auto shop burglary

ELKO – An Elko man has been charged with stealing items from a car repair shop and posting one of them for sale on a Facebook sales site.

Jordan A. Rose, 23, is charged with burglary and grand larceny in the April 13 incident. Also charged is Cierra S. Jones, 20, of Elko, who allegedly drove the truck to haul away the items.

Rose told police he and his “baby momma” participated in the burglary at the request of a man who lived on the Indian Colony, according to a police report filed with court documents.

Police were called to Wright Motor Co. after a passerby noticed a broken window. Several items had been taken, including a generator, winches and a computer printer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several days later a detective noticed that Rose had posted a portable air compressor for sale on a Facebook site. Rose claimed to be selling it for a friend.

Rose was interviewed at the jail after being arrested on another crime, and reportedly told police that he photographed the compressor at a house on the colony.

Rose also told police the burglary was directed by another man, and that neither he nor Jones received anything for their participation.

They were charged in a single Nov. 26 complaint.

Both Rose and Jones have been arrested multiple times. Prior arrests include felony drug charges.

Love 0 Funny 18 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 0