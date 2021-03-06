Charitable groups concerned about change in raffle law

“They are seeing the same problem,” he said.

Ellison said the current legislative session is bogged down because the Capitol is too shut down and there have been a lot of technical problems with trying to do everything online. But he is hoping his bill or one of the other bills dealing with gaming and charitable fundraising can make it through the process and get approved.

Charitable lotteries and games are quite popular. In 2019, although many people did not yet know about the requirement to register with the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the Board registered about 410 charitable lotteries and games throughout the state. The numbers dropped in 2020 because of Covid restrictions. The Board registered 87 events in February but only six in April. Still, the Board registered a total of about 282 charitable lotteries and games in 2020.

The change in the law

It was actually 30 years ago, in 1991, that the Nevada Legislature enacted laws which required the Gaming Control Board to regulate charitable lotteries and gaming. In 2019, these laws and regulations were amended with the passage of Assembly Bill 117. A fact sheet from the Gaming Control Board says, “In general, the amendments were largely aimed at allowing increased fundraising activities, and to streamline the approval process for charitable organizations.”