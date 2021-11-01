Charlebois named distinguished alumna from UNR

ELKO – A former Great Basin College social work professor and self-described “department of one,” Wendy Charlebois is now a Distinguished Alumna of the University of Nevada.

“The School of Social Work is proud to honor Mrs. Wendy Charlebois (MSW ’97) as our Distinguished Alumna,” reads an announcement posted on the school’s Facebook page. “Mrs. Charlebois is a retired tenured professor at Great Basin College and Program Coordinator and instructor for the 3+1 Bachelor’s in Social Work Program. She dedicated many years of service to providing social work education and field placement supervision to students in Elko, Ely, Winnemucca and Pahrump, and served on the Great Basin College Behavioral Health Intervention Team to assist students who faced challenges with college life.”

“Over the summer I got an email from the university saying that I had been voted Distinguished Alumna of 2021 for the social work department,” said Charlebois. “I was kind of shocked. It wasn’t anything I was expecting.”

UNR held a reception for those chosen from all departments on Oct. 14.

“I thought it was going to be a small event,” Charlebois said. “Actually, it was quite a big deal. There were a lot of important Nevadans there.”

“There were people there that had done some incredible work all over Nevada and all over the world.”

Charlebois said UNR President and former governor Brian Sandoval presented the awards.

“I just want to thank you for doing so much for rural Nevada,” said Sandoval as he gave Charlebois a crystal award emblazoned with a wolf for the Wolfpack.

“When he started talking about all the alumni have done, I felt very proud to be among that group. He talked about how selfless the alumni are in doing volunteer work.”

Although Charlebois said she is “retired” she still teaches courses and internship seminars through GBC and UNR and is very active in her community, especially with suicide awareness and prevention.

“I do a lot of work with Zero Suicide Elko County,” she said.

She has also worked with the hospital to create a scholarship in her son’s name to help a social work student in their fourth year, their most costly year.

“The hope is that we can begin to develop more and more social workers that will go on to work in rural Nevada,” she said.

Charlebois said she originally went into social work in Germany when she and her family moved there for her husband’s work. Prior to that, she was a licensed practical nurse.

“They needed social workers in the military. I got a job training soldiers about dynamics of child and spouse abuse,” Charlebois said.

“I found my niche. It was one of the best jobs I ever had.”

She was finishing her bachelor’s degree as she worked and raised her children.

“Prior to her work at Great Basin College, she was a social worker for the Elko Dialysis Clinic, a Development Specialist for Early Intervention Services, and held various roles with the Division of Child and Family Services,” the award notification continues.

“Even following her retirement, Mrs. Charlebois continues to be a strong advocate for social change and support. She is a board member for Vitality Unlimited and Zero Suicide Elko County, volunteers with Friends in Service Helping, and continues to provide off-site supervision for social work interns. She has also advocated and worked with the hospital to provide training and develop protocols to better support patients with behavioral health challenges. Mrs. Charlebois embodies the qualities of a top notch social worker who has made many impacts on rural Nevada and the next generation of social workers.”

