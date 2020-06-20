Chart shows growth in Elko COVID-19 cases

Gov. Steve Sisolak is asking his COVID-19 medical advisers to review “enhanced face covering policies” following another record day for new coronavirus cases.
On Friday, state health officials reported 410 new cases. The previous record was 379 cases reported on Tuesday. Before that, the largest one-day increase was 295 cases on May 22.
Elko County reported five more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 61. There are now 38 active cases.
All of the new cases are under investigation as they self-isolate at home. They are a man in his 50s, a female under 18, and women in their 40s, 50s and 70s.
Elko County has seen 34 new cases in the past 10 days, the largest per-capita increase of any county.
“Nevada Health Response has repeatedly urged the use of face coverings when out in public as one of the strongest methods of mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and directives signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak mandate the use of face coverings by employees who interact with the public,” the governor’s office said Friday.
On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a mandatory face mask order for residents going inside public places.
Nevada now has 12,486 confirmed cases, including 9,852 in Clark County. The statewide death toll remains at 478.
There have been 1,810 new cases in Nevada over the past week, a 28% increase over the prior week and nearly double the amount reported two weeks ago.
Humboldt County has seen one new case in the past week, and Lander County two.
The only Nevada counties still listed at zero cases are Eureka and Esmeralda.
