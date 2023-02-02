Charter school buys building

ELKO – Elko Institute for Academic Achievement has purchased the former Barrick Gold Corp. office building in Elko for a school instead of paying high construction costs for the new facility that was planned on the school’s land near Elko Peace Park.

Principal Ashley Perkins wrote in a Feb. 1 letter to parents of charter school students that “the planned completion date for the remodel at this point is December of 2023.”

The charter school bought the 32,000-square-foot building at 905 W. Main St. from Geothermal Industrial Park LLC for $2.4 million, and the deal closed Dec. 28.

“We only had six weeks to do it, but we did! The construction world was just not being forgiving, and we had an opportunity that was too good to pass up,” EIAA Vice Principal Lori Lynch said in an email.

Perkins explained in the letter that “last summer the cost of inflation and supply issues” put the costs for new construction at $13.5 million, which is out of EIAA’s budget, so the board decided to deny all bids and re-examine priorities.

“An opportunity came up to purchase the Barrick building behind the large fountain on Main and Silver Street. The seller was willing to sell us the building for $2.4 million, which is below appraised value, if we could get it done by December 31st,” Perkins wrote.

According to minutes of a Dec. 20 charter school board meeting, Lynch said there were two appraisals on the Barrick building, one from Wells Fargo Bank on behalf of the current owner, which came in at $4.9 million, and one for the Elko Federal Credit Union on behalf of the school that was put at $3.25 million.

Perkins wrote that the building is roughly the size of the new school that was planned but doesn’t have space for a gym, although it does “allow us to have larger classrooms. In addition, we requested the first right to purchase the 3.5 acres directly behind the building. This will give us space to eventually build a gym and a larger playground.”

She said that as part of the due process, EIAA had an appraisal and inspections done and had walk-throughs “with our architects and engineers, our project managers and the city” and determined that the “main structure of the building will remain in place, including the fire suppression system, elevators, stairs and most of the bathrooms.”

Charter school buys building View of the new charter school building from West Main Street.

The earlier plans were to build a new school on Ruby Vista Drive for classrooms for 396 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. A conceptual plan was for a two-story building.

The charter school currently leases space on Railroad Street for 198 students.

The next steps for the building purchase were to meet with the U.S Department of Agriculture, which had last year approved an $8.1 million loan for new construction, and the Greater Nevada Credit Union and both “confirmed it was a viable project and our current terms of 2.75% for 40 years would remain,” Perkins wrote.

EIAA then had to arrange a bridge loan with Elko Federal Credit Union because the USDA and Greater Nevada Credit Union couldn’t provide the funds in time for the purchase deadline, she said.

The school is now working with architects, the Nevada Department of Transportation, the City of Elko and Elko County “to ensure we have a successful project for our school moving forward,” Perkins wrote.

At the Dec. 20 meeting, the board learned that a traffic study of the intersection of Silver Street and West Main showed that putting a school at the Barrick site would require a traffic light or roundabout, and the City of Elko estimated the cost of a light at roughly $1 million.

Lynch said EIAA was looking at potential options for a cost sharing with the city, the Regional Transportation Commission and mining companies for the light or roundabout, but the school could budget the $1 million, if necessary, according to the minutes.

EIAA would also need a zoning change that would involve Elko Planning Commission and Elko City Council action because the site is now zoned light industrial, which doesn’t allow for a school. Adjoining properties are zoned public-quasi public, and that is the zone the school seeks.

Elko City Council had approved a zoning change in January 2021 for the proposed Ruby Vista location. The school will eventually need to sell that land since its money will go into remodeling the Barrick building, the minutes state.

Barrick constructed the office building in 2007 and used it until after Barrick and Newmont formed Nevada Gold Mines. NGM chose to use Newmont’s office building on Idaho Street as its headquarters.

EIAA has been raising money from companies and individuals for a new school that four or five years ago was estimated to cost $6 million to $7 million and grew beyond that as construction costs rose.

Nevada Gold Mines pledged $500,000 in mid-2022 toward the project, and Elko County Board of Commissioners approved $500,000. Elko City Council also awarded more than $400,000, but they were contingent on the school signing with a general contractor, according to Free Press files.

Perkins wrote to parents that the school is continuing to work on bringing in additional funding through donations and grants to complete the remodeling of the Barrick building and towards the purchase of the 3.5 acres for a gym and larger playground, as well as construction of the gym.